A young gentleman hilariously pulled an alcohol prank on his lovely and clever mother

The gent told his mother Ice Tropez is one of the cooldrinks they sell at his workplace but she didn't believe him at all

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation funny and adoring the mom

A gent pulled an alcohol joke on his mother. Images: @phelo_988

Source: TikTok

A young man pranked his mother with Ice Tropez. He hilariously told her that it was not alcohol.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @phelo_988, the mom is sitting in the comfort of her home when the young gent comes to her with a bottle of Ice Tropez. The mom asked what was in the bottle. The son responded by saying it was a cool drink.

The elderly lady didn't believe what her son was telling her. She took the Ice Tropez and looked at it closely. She saw the alcohol percentage and she was confident that it was indeed booze.

But the son was also not giving in, he stood on business, saying it was not booze. He added that it was one of the drinks they sell at his workplace. The mother still didn't believe him - lol.

Son pranks mom with Ice Tropez

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers entertained by Ice Tropez prank on mom

The clip garnered over 170k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@MondliKaVilakazi commented:

"You can't fool her she is very smart ."

@Mmathapelo Basetsana Moagi admired:

"I love your mom❤️."

@lissa adored:

"She's my favourite ke sana."

@Mash'le Faba loved:

"Ohh, I love this mom.❤️"

@Kit_kat said:

"Lol, my mom would probably say the same thing ."

Source: Briefly News