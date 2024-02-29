One lady on social media entertained many people with her hilarious rant, which went viral on the internet

In the TikTok video, the stunner can be seen explaining the difference between Ice Tropez and Brutal Fruit

The online community rushed to the lady's comments section with laughter, while others expressed their viewpoint on the beverages

A South African woman took it upon herself to educate people on the difference between Ice Tropez and Brutal Fruit, which left netizens in stitches.

A South African lady's hilarious explanation of Ice Tropez vs Brutal Fruit in a TikTok video. Image: @simz_right

Source: TikTok

Mzansi woman speaks on the difference between Ice Tropez and Brutal Fruit

In a video shared by @simz_right on TikTok, one can see the two alcoholic drinks on a wooden table. The woman was pointing at the beverages while she explained the difference between the two. @simz_right said that Ice Tropez and Brutal Fruit taste the same; however, the lady stated that the Ice Tropez is the representation of a Gautrain while the Brutal Fruit is more like a Shosholoza train, which left many people in the comments in laughter.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA in laughter over the woman's clip

Social media users flocked to the lady's comments section as her video amused them, and others simply shared their thoughts and opinions on the two alcoholic drinks, with many disagreeing with the young stunner.

Vivaciosness was in stitches:

"Not Shosholoza."

Ms_mashongie said:

"Icetropez is very addictive, but it doesn’t taste like brutal. It tastes more like Bernini blush."

Ri.fuwoo shared:

"Ice Tropez will never taste the same as brutal fruit."

Kealeboga_Kee added:

"Ice Tropez won’t make you drunk. Also no hangover the next day. So if you wanna be drunk, don’t worry yourself with Ice Tropez."

Sinhle_20 wrote:

"They aren’t the same for me; brutal tastes better, and Icetropez is more like Bernini to me."

Monza said:

"Please don't mislead us, those two are different."

