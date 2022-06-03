A video of an old mama winding down after a long day has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip, she is seen seated on a couch with a large can of Brutal Fruit in hand which she enjoys with great pleasure

Amused Mzansi netizens responded to the post shared on Facebook with banter and funny jokes

An older mama welcomed Friday feels by having an ice-cold beverage after a long day.

A long day at the office, wearing that game face to meet whatever deadline you have from your boss, gives you all the right in this world to reward yourself a little of something— perhaps a drink that satisfies!

A video of old lady enjoys a cold drink after a long day is a whole mood! Image: SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads/Facebook

A video, shared by SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads on Facebook shows the lady seated on a couch with a large can of Brutal Fruit in hand. She proceeds to open it and take a large gulp and breathes a huge sigh of relief afterward.

The post was captioned:

“Our elders these days.”

South African social media users responded to the post with banter and funny jokes.

Bonginkosi Baba KaLethisipho Bonga shared:

“She has worked all her life. She deserves it.”

Warren Gaborone wrote:

“You can even hear the can say thixo.”

Hector Maduane commented:

“The fact that she even has all remote controls nhe, she is a boss.”

Thabang Makua remarked:

“After a long ass day at work, we all deserve this.”

Maria Dlou responded:

“She deserve it umama yoo syasebenza treat yourself mama.”

Phumla Sokopo said:

“My stuff❤️enjoy makhulu.”

Mia Vhutali Khameli reacted:

“This will be me shame.”

Man posts snap of how he keeps hydrated at groove with water and sports drink

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi social media users couldn’t help talking smack about a man’s choice of beverage when out at groove.

This is after Twitter user @MatsileMohau decided to post a photo of an ice bucket filled with water and blue Powerade bottles, which he captioned:

“Me at groove.”

Now it is widely known that groove is all about letting your hair down and having a great time while partying with friends. For many South Africans, this includes having alcoholic beverages in the mix. It is no wonder why many peeps had a lot to say about the man choosing to have numerous sports drinks instead.

