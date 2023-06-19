A gogo has been trending on social media for her cute reaction to finding a Brutal Fruit drink in the fridge

The grandmother stumbled upon the mysterious beverage hidden and went to her granddaughter to tell her what kind of drink it was

Mzani was left in stitches over the granny's reaction to the popular drink promoting them to share their own stories

Mzansi reacts to a cute reaction from a gogo who found alcohol in her fridge. Images: @1mish7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A gogo stumbled upon a hidden secret in her refrigerator in a heartwarming, amusing turn of events.

Gogo discovers Brutal Fruit in the fridge, turns to her granddaughter for answers

TikTok user @1mish7 uploaded a video of her gogo asking her what the Brutal Fruit was when she found it in her fridge. When her gran discovered the bottle, she turned to her granddaughter to ask her what it was. Little did the granddaughter know that this encounter would set off a chain of amusing stories shared by Mzansi residents about their experiences with drinking and hiding alcohol from their elders.

Watch the video below:

Gogo's fridge surprise sparks a hidden alcohol conversation in Mzansi

The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with peeps sharing their stories about secret stashes, clever hiding spots, and unexpected discoveries.

The gogo's innocent inquiry prompted people to share their own stories:

@nokwandana_NsushakaMbhasini said:

"Phuza gogo wehlise isinkwa."

@Zamasotobe commented:

"She can read everything besides where it’s written alcohol."

@thembi730 said:

"How did she miss this part Anyeke gogo is acting confused."

@lukholeni commented:

"It's her innocence for me."

@Simphiwe Xolie Luthuli said:

"She thinks she’s clever this one. She wants you to admit to your sins."

@I_am_Lee commented:

"One day, soon! This will be us."

@Boipelo Mogogole said:

"I miss my late grandma, same WhatsApp group."

@mmathapelonyuswa commented:

"My granny once drank pine twist. He asked my brother kuth yin le wathi i juice wabe."

@Mr Funny Dude said:

"Our very own Legend."

@Mavuyi Vuyi commented

"Reminds me of my grandma. God rest her soul in peace, I drank every weekend in the house, and she knew nothing."

