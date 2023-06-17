An interracial married couple shared a wholesome video of them spending time with their family

The wife ate chicken feet for the first time while her inlaws were staring at her with amusement

The TikTok video grabbed South Africans' attention, and they praised the makoti for keeping calm

A video of a woman eating chicken feet for the first time went viral. Image: @thedlaminis

Source: TikTok

They say marriage is not only a union of two individuals but is also about two families coming together.

Interracial couple posts cute video of their family

One woman tried hard to fit in with her black in-laws and embraced their culture by eating a popular chicken feet dish.

The woman took several bites of the scrawny feet while her in-laws' eyes were glued to her every move. She said the meat tasted fatty when they asked for her review.

She and her husband uploaded the video on their TikTok page @thedlaminis_, and it was hit on the platform.

Video of white woman eating chicken feet goes viral

More than 610 000 TikTok users saw the video, and hundreds took to the comments to rave about how the married lady kept her nerve with everyone staring.

Netizens said the one-minute clip of the unique and cute family dynamics had them smiling from ear to ear.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users amused by woman indulging in chicken feet

@vunotsh stated:

"Ayi nani pressure. All eyes were on her she did great."

@miranda_mmk1 wrote:

"Yhooo I wish she can call me to help her ukukhukhuza la mathambo."

@ebo0010 asked:

"Did they have to watch you eat"

@mosibudimothomogolo posted:

"All the spectators, I would go eat in secret, my shyness wouldn't allow me."

@nonhlemtshali4 said:

"Not the whole fam waiting on her."

@lindor598 commented:

"Aw makoti wethu ninani.❤️"

@alexthewanderer wrote:

"Nna I love grandpa, you can tell he is a good grandpa. ❤️"

@phillyjabulile stated:

"Nails not cut."

Mzansi reacts to the Egyptian government asking citizens to start eating chicken feet: “Welcome to Africa”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the recent news that the Egyptian government has called on its citizens to start making chicken feet a staple in their diet has left South Africans in stitches.

Africa Zone Facts tweeted that Egypt's government urged citizens to start eating chicken feet because the country finds itself in a tough economic situation and chicken has become expensive.

Source: Briefly News