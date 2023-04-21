A video of a young woman excitedly buying some kasi food has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip posted on TikTok shows the white lady leaving a food stall with vetkoek, fried chips and other snacks

The makoti's shopping adventure not only amused her Zulu hubby, but also had South African peeps impressed

There is no denying the mouthwatering taste of Mzansi kasi cuisine. One stunning wifey proved this after her hubby captured her buying some vetkoek and other goodies at a local food stall.

A Zulu man's beautiful wife couldn't wait to try out some kasi cuisine in a fun video posted online. Image: @thedlaminis_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video posted on TikTok by The Dlaminis (@thedlaminis_) shows the young white woman with her hands full of an assortment of foods such as vetkoeks, fried chips and chips as she walks over to the car to her amused Zulu husband.

The excitement on the young woman's face is priceless and there's no denying she can't wait to dig in.

According to Daily Sun, the diversity of South Africa is not only evident in the culture or traditions but within the food that the people eat. Within the different provinces, each culture has its own cuisine that they pride itself in and recommend to anyone who is keen to know more about them. And judging by this video, Mr Dlamini's wifey was certainly keen to try out Amagwinya!

A young love that both inspires and entertains; the Dlaminis have won over the hearts of many South African netizens with their cute and relatable content on TikTok.

Check out the cute video below:

Mzansi netizens show the Dlaminis love

Mzansi peeps had only good things to say about the young woman's fun shopping escapade and flooded the post with adoring comments. Check them out below:

Zee Muna replied:

"Fried chips and amagwinya."

NokuTaoTana❤️!!!!! wrote:

"Mmmm she is innocent she must enjoy our kasi food ."

Songo said:

"She’s the cutest ."

Nosihle_28 responded:

"Lapho ngiqeda kukbona eScottsville Checkers ngasaba ukukbingelela❤."

Zulu Zinzile reacted:

"Awu kodwa uMaDlamini."

user71900650314396 commented:

"Ncohh u nkosikazi wethu."

Olive Events reacted:

"Muhle umakoti wethu."

Chester no Papa Action said:

"Abelungu baphesheya ave be right shame."

Renessa replied:

"Guys I literally make special trips to find magwenya and white liver. I need it in my life."

