One lady decided to let her followers watch her try dragon fruit for the first time, and it went viral

TikTok user @reabetswemoloto.5 is not loving the exotic fruit and feels she wasted R28

People were defeated by how she kept going back for more despite claiming it was awful

A largely followed Mzansi TikTok babe decided to review the exotic fruit known as dragon fruit. Sis' hilarious reaction left followers howling!

This woman made it clear that dragon fruit is not worth the hype it has been given, and Mzansi peeps were finished. Image: TikTok /@reabetswemoloto.5

Source: TikTok

We definitely live in a time where people will try the strangest things and claim to like them just because it is cool. Dragon fruit has become a thing because of its exotic appearance, but it doesn't seem to amount to all the hype it has been given.

Mzansi TikTokker debunks dragon fruit hype

TikTok user @reabetswemoloto.5 decided to see what all the hype around dragon fruit was. So, she went to Checkers, bought one and filmed a video trying it for the first time.

Paying R28 for one fruit already had the good sis tripping, but when she put a spoonful in her mouth, she felt cheated, and the magic of this exotic fruit faded. According to @reabetswemoloto.5, dragon fruit is below average. However, something strange about it makes you keep going back.

Take a look at her hilarious review:

Mzansi citizens cry-laugh at dragon fruit review

This clip had people howling! The fact that she couldn't stop herself from eating more despite the disappointment ended people.

Read what some had to say:

@Nokuthula Shabangu said:

"First time I tried dragon fruit in Thailand and it was juicy and sweet then I bought it in SA haaaiii."

@Kitso Makatong said:

"After that "kenge jwale" I had to pause and laugh at you."

@given_le_giza said:

"Yoooh it’s not nice you can tell by your facial expression."

@immaculate said:

"Oh, your facial expression!"

@Nnuku said:

"She keeps on eating it hoping that it gets better but it doesn't."

@EgdremralgnE said:

"The most honest review I seen in a looooonnng time."

Source: Briefly News