A lady showed people how she and her partner do their monthly groceries, and the details received harsh judgment

Many people were interested to know that she buys in bulk until she revealed exactly how they split the bill

Most women admitted that they were less than impressed that the TikTokker chips in when buying items for the household

A video on TikTok went viral as people heard details of one woman and her boyfriend's shopping. The lady told people she prefers to buy bulk from Makro and does it monthly with her man.

A woman saw she was happy to pay for half of the groceries when shopping with her partner. Image: TikTok/@azzoe96

Source: UGC

Peeps had much to say after finding out how the couple chooses to care for each other. The video got thousands of likes and comments from netizens who shared their divided opinions about the woman's love life.

Woman vlogs grocery shopping day with life partner

A creator on TikTok, @azzoe96, did a grocery haul with her boyfriend. In the video, the lady shows that she bought most of the groceries in bulk in Makro. The couple then ate lunch at Rocomamas and bought more food items at Checkers.

In the video, the lady details splitting the grocery bill in half. Watch the video below:

South African netizens discuss 50/50 grocery bill split

Many were interested to see details about how couples live together. People in the comments expressed disapproval that the lady was going 50/50, with many believing she should not do so because her boyfriend is white. Others disagreed, saying the economy does not allow anyone to cover all the bills.

@bunnycream13 commented:

"Half half nomlungu, ngeke oe. You got the wrong one ke wena."

@bulo_m commented:

"In this economy, nobody should be spending 100% on groceries whilst staying with a fully capable income-earning adult."

.@pheladik commented:

"May the spirit of half half not locate me Ooo."

@sharonshay78 commented:

"Life is getting expensive and your partner is not you father. He is your "partner" 50/50 is required."

@khanyisile__n commented:

"Wazewamuhle for going 50/50 nomlungu. [You are too pretty to go 50/50 with a white guy]"

@lwande101 commented:

"Someone said the mlungu is not mlunging."

@nomsizamsibi: commented:

"I love how you’re a team. Women can also contribute in the household we are capable."

@nyabanii commented:

"Wrong mlungu that one."

.@diana_princxss commented:

"Maybe the reason I’m single is because I have never considered half/half."

