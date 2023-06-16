A woman shared her highly-anticipated Mr Price shopping haul, showcasing a range of fashionable winter items

The fashion-forward lady unveiled a collection of undeniably chic items, but the prices have raised eyebrows among viewers

The post has sparked mixed reactions of admiration and astonishment as social media users reacted to the hefty price tags

Woman shows off trendy winter items she found at Mr Price. Images: @stylebylucyclaire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

As winter is in full swing, one woman took to social media to showcase her recent haul from popular retailer Mr Price.

Woman displays trendy yet expensive Mr Price clothing finds

Fashion influencer Lucy Claire uploaded a TikTok video showcasing all her trendy winter finds, including cosy knitwear, fashionable coats, and stylish winter boots, all sourced from Mr Price. Many users quickly pointed out that while the items were undoubtedly trendy, the prices seemed too expensive for this shop.

Watch the video:

Netizens not too impressed with heft price tags for Mr Price's winter clothing

People were not too chuffed by the popular retailer's expensive prices, especially considering the target market of Mr Price. Some even compared the costs to other retailers, highlighting the perceived discrepancy.

Fashion enthusiasts flocked to the comment section to weigh in:

@Cath said:

Haibo, R449 for Mr Price?"

@Meagsx commented:

"Is only the Mr Price in my town so unorganised?"

@sindiswa.ngesi commented:

"Mr Price is slowly turning into H& M Haibo."

@Tae_baddy said:

"Which Mr P is this.?"

@tisneem12 commented:

"That skirt is all sold out then."

@Dee Nhlangothi said:

"Which MRP is this? I'm struggling to get the denim skirt."

@diamond daze commented:

"I bought the first coat but in black. It's such a bomb."

@Lynette Francis said:

"The clothing at Mr Price is hideous! Terrible and without any style."

