A TikTok lifestyle influencer thought he was doing Mzansi a favour by sharing some awesome bargains on lux furniture

In the video, he shows off some discounted furniture from a popular South African store that has been marked down

But South Africans joked they still couldn't afford the goods, even at the cheaper price

South Africans couldn't believe the marked-down prices at a clearance warehouse and joked they could not afford it. Images: @kevinmclennanza/ TikTok

TikTok influencer Kevin Mclennan thought he was doing South Africans a favour by sharing a video of a clearance store in Sandton.

South Africans who saw the video couldn't believe the prices of some of the items and shared their opinions in the video's comments.

The 'bargain' prices did not convince Mzansi

While Mclennan thought the prices were low, some TikTokkers begged to differ.

Meh commented:

"Bed sheets 800...Now 300...Nah, ima go to Pep."

daisylouw commented:

"Damaged goods.... fo dat price.... NOOOO.... No return... No exchange.... NOOO."

Mario Meyer commented:

"It's still overpriced"

Sne Dlamini also commented

"Still too poor for these clearance prices".

Others came to the Lifestyle blogger's defence and said that the prices were cheap because the brand was premium.

NoFilter commented:

"Thanks, I had no idea and I love @home"

Thabang Monessi expressed his gratitude. He commented:

"Thanks, you are such a plug"

Mikateko commented:

"You are doing the Lord's work".

