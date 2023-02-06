Spending R6500 on upgrading his room, one man was pleased with the finished product

Facebook user Inzalo KaShaka got some boujee lights and ceiling mountings fitting in his small room

Most people loved what he had done, however, there were a few who felt it was too much

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One proud man took to a popular interior design Facebook group to show off the upgrades he made to his single room. The man impressed group members with his edition of Pimp My Room.

Facebook user Inzalo KaShaka showed off his awesome room upgrade and people loved it. Image: Facebook / Inzalo KaShaka

Source: Facebook

Sometimes you have to go a little boujee, even when money is being called for in other places. This guy wanted an MTV Cribs-worthy ceiling in his small room and that is what he got.

Facebook user Inzalo KaShaka Zulu shared pictures of the progress made in his room upgrade. He got the ceiling done and over-the-top blue lights fitted. He spent R6 500 on the roof and couldn’t be happier.

It looks like something you’d see in a Snoop Dogg music video. Take a look:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The people of Mzansi are here for the boujee lights

People absolutely loved what the young man did. While R6 500 is a lot of money, most people feel it was spent well. There were a few who thought it was a tad extra for such a small place, but you’ll always get a hater.

See some of the different reactions:

Pena Setlhodi said:

“Nice. Kodwa those lights are going to leave me blind.”

Avelile Mkhangwana said:

“So cool I like it.”

Mavis Mavis said:

“Nice work brother, keep it up.”

Vuyokazi Mbethe said:

“Very nice Bhuti ❤️”

Brenda Muwati-Tsuro said:

“Amazing.”

Mafuthane Happy said:

“Beautiful.”

Lady upgrades her room to ‘paradise’, beautiful transformation photos wow people

In related news, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @burnt__dodo generated reactions on social media after sharing the "before" and "after" of her room upgrade.

In a tweet on Monday, May 31, the young lady announced that she completed her apartment's makeover. In the first snap, the room has a dull yellow colour.

In the "after" photo, the room walls have been repainted in white, while stylish light bulbs were affixed in different places.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News