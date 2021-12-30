Marriage in its infant stage ended abruptly after an altercation between the newly wedded couple

The groom had hit his wife over an undisclosed issue after they had arrived at their hotel room barely 10 hours at the conclusion of their wedding

In her reaction, the embittered newly wedded bride picked up her bags and left the husband and the marriage by extension

The marriage of a newly wedded couple hit the rocks barely 10 hours after they walked down the aisle.

A Twitter user who shared the story revealed that the bride in question happened to be his colleague at work.

Source: Getty Images

He hit her at their hotel room

The lady's colleague said the couple had an undisclosed misunderstanding in their hotel room.

The groom who was said to have got drunk at the just concluded wedding occasion hit his woman.

Without hesitation, the pained bride gathered her stuff in the hotel room and stormed off, walking out of the marriage in the process.

Expressing surprise over the incident, the narrator remarked:

"Just like that."

The story sparked debate on social media

@VieArr remarked:

"@bright___r Don’t ever stay in a violent relationship but IMO I think that decision was a bit drastic, wedding night and he’s under the influence of alcohol, at least it should be a bit difficult for her to make that decision.. On the other hand, it might not be the first time."

@hypemanoscar thought:

"@bright___r @davidchibike Is the both of them mad or something?

"Marriage wey I buy aso ebi, spent money sewing, transported myself there and they want to end it in less than 10hrs.

"If dem no want see crazy, they beta refund my money or continue with the marriage...

"Nonsense and ingredients."

@Mickyiv4 stated:

"@bright___r It might be the first time or not but most importantly, it wasn't going to be the last so she did the right thing. JUST LEAVE whenever violence comes in, any point at all, early, middle or later."

@Grace_undiluted wrote:

"@bright___r Alcohol doesn't make you a monster, it brings out the monster in you. It helps you express your true self without you subduing your self. She did the right thing. It might be the first time but it's not going to be the last if she stay. violence shouldn't be condoned."

Wedding called off because bride's parents didn't like groom's apartment

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a lady had shared how a wedding was called off because the bride's parents didn't like the groom's apartment.

Before sharing the story, the lady wrote that classism is rife in the northern part of the country and it is carried out by parents.

She revealed that before the wedding was cancelled, the bride’s parents felt that the groom’s house does not befit their child’s status.

According to Maryam, the parents said that they would not want their daughter to go and suffer in such an environment.

Source: Briefly News