American multinational technology company Amazon has officially launched in South Africa

Local shoppers have already placed their orders, but some are not too pleased with the prices

The online community took to their relevant social media platforms to compare the newly launched store to South Africa's Takealot

Amazon has officially launched in South Africa, and local netizens had much to say. Images: @PapiMabele/X, Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Famous e-commerce company Amazon has officially launched in South Africa, allowing customers to enjoy a new online shopping experience.

Cape Town-based TikTokker @superinformative shared that the site may have had a soft launch this morning and already allowed local shoppers to place orders.

Watch the TikTokker's video below:

South Africans share mixed opinions about Amazon's possible rule over Takealot

Describing themselves as "South Africa's leading online store," Takealot could have a run for its money. However, the difference in stores may have some South Africans sticking with Takealot while others are ready to give Amazon a try.

@williamlot98, who already visited the Amazon site, said:

"I thought their prices were going to be cheaper than what we’re used to, but it’s just normal prices."

Already an Amazon customer, @tsekmatecpt shared:

"The product I ordered is actually cheaper on Takealot but you'd have to order for R500 to get free delivery."

Over on X, @TwaRSA26 joked:

"Amazon is about to Takealot of customers in South Africa."

X user @LiamLogan96 said that they were disappointed at the launch:

"The product offerings is lighter than I thought but more importantly, it doesn't feel like Amazon. No mention of Prime, no ability to manage your amazon devices, etc. It feels like a normal online store."

@kingsisiwe shared their opinion on the platform:

"Amazon is now available in South Africa. Takealot is in big trouble."

Amazon shares what it has to offer

According to Amazon, customers can shop from a selection of local and international brands across 20 product categories. These categories include Health and Beauty, Electronics and Home & Kitchen.

Loadshedding and Braai categories are visible on the site, too, giving it a South African flair.

The online store also noted that eager buyers can enjoy same-day and next-day delivery.

The company, founded by billionaire business owner Jeff Bezos, also states:

"For products fulfilled by Amazon, customers will enjoy free delivery on their first order, followed by free delivery for subsequent orders above R500. Customers will also receive status updates via WhatsApp, so they can track their order at every step of the way."

