Defender Sifisio Hlanti will spend another year at Kaizer Chiefs after the club decided to extend his contract

The 34-year-old's current contract expires at the end of June 2024 and was a target for AmaZulu FC

Amakhosi fans are divided on social media as some have welcomed the contract extension, and others have begged for the club to release Hlanti

Sifiso Hlanti has signed a new deal with Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

After the club extended his contract by one year, Sifiso Hlanti will still be a Kaizer Chiefs player next season.

The 34-year-old was rumoured to join AmaZulu when his Chiefs' contract expires at the end of June 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs will keep Sifiso Hlanti

Chiefs took their time before considering Hlanti's future, as confirmed by the tweet below:

A Soccer Laduma source confirmed the club decided to keep the former Moroka Swallows player, who was tipped to leave the club along with high-earner Keagan Dolly.

The source said:

"For now, they have decided to exercise Sifiso Hlanti's one-year option because it does not look good with the other targets the club has."

Fans are divided over Hlanti's new deal

Amakhosi fans are divided over the decision to extend Hlanti's deal, with many taking to social media to share their views.

Ephart Junior thinks it's a good decision:

"I think he is performing well, not that bad."

Partypooper Walekhosi wants Hlanto to leave:

"Nkwinika, Maart, Sithebe, Gonzalez, Hlanti, Njabulo Ngcobo, Dove, Dolly & Peterson all must go."

Frederick Motaung respects Hlanti:

"Good player indeed with respect."

Siyabonga Zondo wants to see Hlanti leave the club:

"Release him, please."

Lera Waha Matee disagrees:

"He must go, please."

Fans have no hope of Kaizer Chiefs finishing in the top 8

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs fans have no confidence that their club can secure a place in next season's MTN Top 8.

The Amakhosi are currently eighth on the PSL log, but fans have little hope they can stay there as seven teams can overtake them with four games left.

