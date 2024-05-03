Kaizer Chiefs could offer 34-year-old defender Sifiso Hlanti a new deal when his current contract expires in June 2024

PSL rivals AmaZulu have shown an interest in the player who joined the Amakhosi from Moroka Swallows in 2021

Amakhosi fans want the defender to leave the club as they seek new talent for the club that has not won any silverware over the last decade

Sifiso Hlanti is attracting interest from AmaZulu, while the 34-year-old might be offered an extension to stay at Kaizer Chiefs when his current contract ends in June 2024.

The Usuthu are admirers of the defender, who might be joined by fellow Chiefs player Njabulo Ngcobo at the Natal-based club.

Sifiso Hlanti has options

Fans want Hlanti to leave Kaizer Chiefs, as confirmed by the tweet below:

According to a The Citizen source, Chiefs still value Hlanti and might offer him a new deal.

The source said:

“Chiefs management won’t have a problem with him staying for one more season, but they will leave that decision to the new coach.”

AmaZulu are interested in Hlanti

A Briefly News source said the club admire Hlanti, who played for the club from 2013 till 2016 but did not confirm if they made contact with the player.

The source said:

"A player of his calibre and experienced will always be welcomed at the club and he is somebody we are looking at. But only time will tell if he joins or not."

Fans do not want Hlanti at the club

Amakhosi fans took to social media to say Hlanti needs to leave, along with a number of players who face the end of their contracts, including high-earner Keegan Dolly.

Pekwani Makhombyana says Chiefs need to do better business:

"Chiefs must learn from their past mistakes. Coach first, then the movement of players must begin."

Xulu See'yabonga is not a fan:

"He must go."

Neo Dikgale wants Hlanti to leave:

"One of those lucky players because of his height. He is lazy and technically poor. He definitely must go very quickly."

Jacob Mokgeremi is a fan:

"They must extend his contract."

Seun Mambiza Fredz Ngwasheng says Hlanti has no future at Chiefs:

"This one they could have let him go long time ago. I wonder why are they still keeping him? Because he is just a surplus to the team."

