Defender Njabulo Ngcobo has begun talks to join AmaZulu as he nears the end of his Kaizer Chiefs contract in June

The 29-year-old defender is among seven players nearing the end of their contracts at Chiefs and could soon be part of Pablo Franco Martín’s squad

Amakhosi fans wish Ngcobo all the best as they believe the former PSL Defender of the Season was not appreciated at the club

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo is nearing a move to Pablo Franco Martin's AmaZulu side. Image: AmaZulu FC / Kaizer Chiefs FC

Njabulo Ngcobo will be one of the first names out of the door at Kaizer Chiefs as he nears a move to PSL rivals AmaZulu.

Ngcobo is among seven players nearing the end of their contracts at the Amakhosi, meaning he will join AmaZulu as a free agent.

Njabulo Ngcobo is talking to AmaZulu

Talks between Ngcobo and AmaZulu have begun, according to the tweet below:

Speaking to SABC Sport, Ngcobo's agent, Sboniso Ngubane, said the defender is looking for a new club.

Ngubane said:

"Unfortunately, [Chiefs] have not said anything about Njabulo Ngcobo. We are in talks with different clubs in the DStv Premiership, including AmaZulu FC."

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martín will welcome the signing of Ngcobo, while Chiefs are looking to rebuild their squad by targeting Bafana stars such as Elias Mokwena and Oswin Appollis.

Fans think Ngcobo is making the right move

When Ngcobo joined Chiefs from Moroka Swallows in 2021, he was the PSL Defender of the Season but the Amakhosi faithful feel he was mistreated at the club.

Matsobane Markos says the defender was undervalued:

"He should consider that move. At KC, he is not valued. He had his bad games, however, I feel there are those games where he did well but he found himself on the bench in the next matches."

Lucky Xolani Tshabalala says it is the right move:

"He should go; Chiefs do not appreciate him. He is one of the best players we have in SA. Joining Chiefs was a mistake."

Relebohile Phoofolo is a fan of Ngcobo:

"Even at Sundowns, he can fit precisely."

Barry Andile backs the move to AmaZulu:

"Good for him."

Mpho Letsoalo says good riddance:

"Not good enough. He can leave. Not worthy anyway."

