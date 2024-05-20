Is Richard Madden gay? What you should know about his love life

Richard Madden is a Scottish actor widely known for portraying Robb Stark on HBO's Game of Thrones. His role as Sergent David in Bodyguard won him the Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series. Enquiries have been made into his private life, including his sexuality. Is Richard Madden gay? Here is what you need to know.

Richard Madden during the premiere of Prime Citadel (L). The actor at the Los Angeles Red Carpet and Fan Screening of "Citadel" (R). Photo: Marilla Sicilia, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Richard Madden was born in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Scotland. His sexuality has been a topic of interest among his fans. He has dated several women in the past and has allegedly dated men. As a result of his past relationships, fans are curious to know more about his personal life and to know the answer to the question is Richard Madden gay?

Profile summary

Real name Richard Madden Gender Male Date of birth 18 June 1986 Age 37 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Elderslie, Renfrewshire, Scotland Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Scottish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Unknown Height 5'9" ( 175 cm) Weight 77 kg ( 170 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Pat Madden Father Richard Madden Sr Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Castlehead High School College Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Profession Actor, model Social media Instagram

Where is Richard Madden from?

Richard was born on 18 June 1986 in Elderslie, Scotland. His parents are Richard Madden Sr and Pat Maden. He was raised alongside two sisters, Cara and Lauren Madden.

Top-5 facts about Richard Madden. Photo: @maddenrichard on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Richard Madden gay?

Many have questioned his sexuality following his gay role as John Reid in the film Rocketman. Moreover, the Scottish actor has allegedly dated men in real life, and this has raised suspicions concerning his sexuality. However, he has not said anything concerning his sexuality in real life.

The actor is private about his personal life and has never talked about his relationships in public. Moreover, in an interview with the New York Times, he said the following when asked about his personal life.

I just keep my personal life personal. I've never talked about my relationships.

Is Richard Madden married?

The Scottish actor does not have a wife and has never been married before. According to his relationship timeline, he has dated several people in the past.

Richard Madden's relationships

Looking at his relationship timeline, Richard Madden has dated several women in the past. Below is a list of Richard Madden's girlfriends.

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman during the Jaguar suite with Harper's Bazaar during The Championships at Wimbledon on July 14, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Jenna Coleman is an English actress best known for her role as Jasmine Thomas in the television series Emmerdale Farm. She has also appeared in films such as The Serpent, Titanic, and Waterloo Road.

The two were in an on-and-off relationship from 2012 until 2015. They ended their relationship in 2015. Despite their breakup, the two are still friends. They were spotted together during a trip to Barcelona.

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore attends the World premiere of "Argylle" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024, in London, England. Photo: Kate Green (modified by author)

Laura Whitmore is an Irish model and media personality known as the co-presenter of the Australian television show I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. She hosted Love Island in 2020. The model and Richard Madden were rumoured to be in a relationship in spring 2016. However, they split in August of the same year.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse during the BOSS party to celebrate London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay at the BOSS Flagship Store, Oxford Street. Photo: David M. Benett

Richard Madden was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse in 2016. Suki Waterhouse is an English singer-songwriter and actress known for songs such as The Devil I Know, Put Me Through It and Valentine. The actress and Richard allegedly dated after he split with Laura Whitmore.

Ellie Bamber

Ellie Bamber during "The Tomorrow Gala For The Old Vic" on April 20, 2023, in London, England. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack (modified by author)

Ellie Bamber is a famous actress who has had notable roles in films such as The Serpent, High Resolution, Extracurricular, and Willow. She allegedly dated the Scottish actor in 2017. They ended their relationship after 18 months.

Lily James and Richard Madden during the UK Premiere of "Cinderella" at Odeon Leicester Square in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Lily James and the Scottish actor have never dated. Lily James is an English actress and singer. She is known for her roles in films such as Cinderella, Baby Driver and The Iron Claw. The two have never dated in reality.

They played romantic partners in Disney's 2015 film Cinderella, which was so convincing that their fans suspected they were partners in real life. Richard Madden played the role of Prince, and Lily played the role of Ella in the film.

During the Cinderella premiere, the two were photographed smiling and laughing together. They also teased to kiss each other on the lips, which made some of their fans suspect that they were dating. However, it was a fake kiss, as the two were probably promoting the Cinderella film. Lily James was in a relationship with Matt Smith at that time.

Are Richard Madden and Brandon Flynn together?

Richard Madden and Brandon Flynn were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2019, and their relationship lasted less than a year. Brandon Flynn is an American actor widely recognised for his role as Justin Foley in the television series 13 Reasons Why. He came out as gay in 2017

Speculation about the actors' relationship with Brandon resulted from the two being spotted together multiple times. They first sparked dating rumours when they were seen together in Los Angeles. The two never confirmed their relationship to the public, and therefore, it is not known if the two were dating or if it was mere rumour.

Is Richard Madden dating anyone?

Richard Madden during the photocall at the Giffoni Film Festival 2022 on July 25, 2022, in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. Photo: Ivan Romano (modified by author)

The Scottish actor is presumably single. He has not confirmed anything concerning his personal life. After his alleged relationship with Brandon Flynn, he was spotted with the American singer and actor Froy Gutierrez.

The two were alleged to be in a relationship in 2020. They were spotted again in Italy for the Giffoni Film Festival in July 2022. However, neither party has ever confirmed the alleged affair.

Is Richard Madden gay? The Scottish actor has kept his personal life private. He has not confirmed his sexuality even though he has allegedly dated men. He has dated famous women in the entertainment industry, such as Jenna Coleman and Suki Waterhouse.

