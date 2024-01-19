Meet Andrew Santino's wife: All we know so far about her

Andrew Santino is a renowned figure in Hollywood's comedy scene. As an actor, he is famous for portraying Bruce in the ABC sitcom Mixology and as Michael in the Netflix drama Beef. He has, however, managed to keep details of his personal life private. He previously revealed he was married, but fans have been trying to piece together the identity of Andrew Santino's wife.

Andrew Santino at The Ice House Comedy Club (R). Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Andrew Santino's personal life has always been shrouded in mystery despite his rise in the American entertainment industry. He currently produces and hosts the Whiskey Ginger podcast and co-hosts the Bad Friends podcast with Bobby Lee.

Andrew Santino's profile summary

Full name Andrew James Santino Other names Cheeto Santino, The Red Rocket, Slugger Santino Date of birth 16 October 1983 Age 40 years as of January 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Half-Italian and half-Irish Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) Hair colour Ginger Eye colour Light brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Unknown Almer mater Naperville North High School, Arizona State University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster, producer Years active 2006 to present Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Website andrewsantino.com

What ethnicity is Andrew Santino?

The stand-up comedian is half-Irish and half-Italian. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on 16 October 1983. In an interview with Harland Williams, he stated his mother is Irish and his father Italian.

Who is Andrew Santino's wife?

The Me Time actor is married but has never revealed his wife's identity. In an April 2019 podcast, he told Whitney Cummings that he had been married for four years. He initially had no plans of tying the knot when he met her.

That whole idea always scared me. Neither of us even wanted to get married.

The comedian opened up about knowing she was the one he wanted to spend his life with after an incident during a couple's therapy session.

I was like we get each other...It was like, oh, thank God we both laughed. When I started laughing, I was like, if she doesn't laugh, this is over...And I was like, okay, we are going to be okay.

There is no picture of Andrew Santino's wife on Instagram. The comedian's account, @cheetosantino, is mainly dedicated to his work and adventures with his friends.

Andrew Santino during the LA premiere of Netflix's Me Time at Regency Village Theatre. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Andrew Santino's dating history

The comedian has been linked to several famous women from Hollywood. In 2020, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Irish actress Sarah Bolger.

The two were spotted attending the premiere of FFX's series Dave at the Guild of America wearing matching outfits with hands on each other's waists. It was later revealed that Sarah was just supporting Santino.

Singer and actress Danielle Brooks and Andrew Santino were also rumoured to have tied the knot. The rumours ended when the Orange is the New Black actress became engaged to Dennis Gelin, a real estate agent, on New Year's Eve 2020. The two later tied the knot in Miami in January 2021.

Does Andrew Santino have kids?

The comedian has not revealed if he has any kids. In a 2019 Tiger Belly podcast, he opened up about his fear of becoming a parent, saying having kids is a massive change. He talked about being financially ready, having a safe car, and a secure place to live before considering welcoming a child.

I do want to have a kid. It's just, I'm nervous about what the world is.

Andrew Santino during the premiere of I'm Dying Up Here Season 2 at Good Times. Photo: Gabriel Olsen

Source: Getty Images

Is Andrew Santino gay?

Santino was previously rumoured to be gay after he uploaded a picture of him and fellow comedian Chris D'Elia. He jokingly wrote, "heading away to be married." He also portrayed a gay character in How I Met Your Father. The stand-up comedian later cleared up the rumour during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Andrew Santino's wife's name and identity continue to be a mystery. The comedian is among a handful of Hollywood stars who prefer to separate their professional and personal lives.

