Explore DeMar DeRozan's tattoos with meanings (photos)

DeMar DeRozan is among the most prominent NBA players in the Chicago Bulls squad. Apart from his on-field skills as a shooting guard, the athlete often stands out because of his unique ink. Find out what DeMar DeRozan's tattoos mean.

DeRozan played collegiate basketball for the USC Trojans and was drafted by the Toronto Raptors as the 9th overall selection during the 2009 NBA draft. He joined the San Antonio Spurs in 2018 before being signed by the Chicago Bulls in 2021. The Compton native is a 6-time NBA All-Star.

DeMar DeRozan's tattoos with meanings

The NBA star has a collection of several tattoos on his body. Each ink art has a unique significance, as outlined below;

1. DeMar DeRozan's father, Frank DeRozan

In November 2021, DeMar honoured his late father, Frank DeRozan, with ink of his face on his left shoulder with the word RIP beside it. Frank passed away in February 2021. Speaking to Andscape's Marc J Spears, the athlete said he got the ink as a reminder of what his dad meant to him.

It's just a constant reminder that every time I go out there and play that you could see him...I wouldn't be doing this if it wasn't for him, so I owe everything to him.

DeMar did not have difficulty choosing the right picture for the iconic ink. The tattoo captured every artistic detail perfectly.

It was just one of those pictures I found going through the photos after he passed...And it was just that one that stuck out to me with the Afro, old school, just the perfect depiction of him. I wanted that for sure.

2. Malcolm X

The 6-foot-7 shooting guard honoured Malcolm X in February 2021 with an image of the human rights activist drawn on his left bicep. The ink was drawn by renowned Canadian artist Steve Wiebe, who has also worked with several other NBA athletes like John Wall and Kevin Durant.

DeMar chose Malcolm's 1964 image for Ebony magazine, which was taken at his Queens home while holding a rifle. The art took about 5 hours to complete.

3. DeMar DeRozan's Joker tattoo

The basketballer's right shoulder features a large tattoo of actor Heath Ledger's Joker character. Below the ink are the words, "Before you judge me, make sure you're perfect", while beside it is another phrase, "Why would they care about you?"

Another Joker tribute is DeMar DeRozan's "Why so serious?" tattoo on his left wrist. The phrases are some of the Joker's iconic words spoken in The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Heath Ledger portrayed the Joker in the 2008 film The Dark Knight but tragically passed away in January 2008 (at 28 years old) before the film's release. The Australian actor posthumously won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the movie.

4. The Godfather's tattoo

DeMar DeRozan proved his fascination with iconic mainstream characters was not over yet when he got a tattoo of the film The Godfather spelt out on his right rib during the 2023 NBA off-season. A portrait of Vito from the movie was drawn below the ink. The art was brought to life by talented tattoo artist Steve Wiebe.

5. DeMar DeRozan's grandmother

The athlete's upper side of his right forearm features a tattoo of his late maternal grandmother, Barbara, sitting on a chair. His right wrist has the words Blessed One, a nickname his grandma gave him.

He revealed the ink was the perfect way to show his grandma love and respect. The two were close when he was growing up. His mother, Diane, previously said that she was worried DeMar would stop playing basketball following his grandma's death.

6. Motivational words

Several of DeMar DeRozan's hand tattoos are words of encouragement. He has a pole on his left wrist with the signs featuring the words; Dedication and Struggle. The left hand has the words Loyalty, Respect, and Love.

7. Warriors fighting and cherub ink

The basketballer has a tattoo beside his right elbow of two warriors fighting. The ink represents the struggles he has faced and overcame. He also has a cherub tattoo below the fold of the right elbow. In Christianity, a cherub is an angelic figure known for serving God's will and performing divine duties in the earthly realm.

8. Life tribute tattoos

The shooting guard has several tattoos that pay homage to his life and the places he has been. His left sleeve has words like Compton High School, where he played high school basketball until 2008. He also has ink of the phrase Blue City, a nickname for the city of Chicago, which is home to his current team, the Chicago Bulls.

9. Name tattoos

The athlete has a tattoo of a little sparrow with the name Diar on the upper part of his left wrist. The art honours his daughter, Diar DeRozan. He also has an art of his mother's name, Diane, inked on his right outer wrist.

10. Back tattoos

The basketballer's back is covered in artistic ink. The left part of his upper back features a tattoo of a man with a long beard, while the middle and lower back contain a large tattoo of scenery. There is extensive writing art on the right part of his back.

What is the tattoo on DeMar DeRozan's left shoulder?

DeMar DeRozan's tattoo on his left shoulder is a picture of his late dad, Frank DeRozan, wearing an Afro hairstyle. Frank, who was part of the athlete's success story, passed away in February 2021.

Who are the faces on DeRozan's arms?

DeMar DeRozan's tattoo on his right arm is the Joker's face on the upper side and a cherub on the lower side. The faces on his left arm are his father's picture and a portrait of activist Malcolm X.

When did DeRozan get the Joker tattoo?

The Chicago Bulls shooting guard got the Joker tattoo in October 2019. He also has several popular phrases from The Dark Knight trilogy inked on his arms.

Why do they call DeMar DeRozan Deebo?

The basketballer got the nickname Deebo while in sixth grade after getting into a fight with an older eighth-grade boy. Deebo is the tall character in the 1995 Friday film starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker. His peers started to call him Deebo in middle school, and the name stuck.

Does DeRozan have a ring?

The basketball athlete does not have any rings. He has yet to win any NBA championships since being drafted in 2009.

DeMar DeRozan's tattoos tell a story he wants to remember forever. The shooting guard is known for his calm demeanour on and off the field and prefers to let ink speak for him.

