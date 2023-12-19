What are Care Bears' names? All names, colours, and pictures

Care Bears are a group of fictional characters created for American Greetings in the early 1980s. They have distinct colours and belly badges representing a unique personality trait or special ability. Several characters have been introduced over the years. This article highlights the Care Bear names and pictures.

The Care Bear franchise gained global popularity through various media channels like greeting cards, movies, merchandise, and animated television shows. The characters known for residing in the magical land of the Kingdom of Caring became iconic symbols of positivity, happiness, and kindness.

What are all the Care Bears called?

There are ten original Care Bear characters, although several new characters have been introduced in different franchise iterations to appeal to different generations. Each fictional bear has its own distinct personality and belly badge. Below are the top 20 Care Bears' names and colours.

1. Bedtime Bear

The Bedtime Bear originally appeared on American Greetings cards in 1982. He is aqua blue with a belly badge that depicts a light blue crescent moon with a yellow hanging star.

The character is perpetually sleepy. The stuffed animal is ideal for fluffing your pillows and giving you the perfect goodnight hug. It is suitable for both children and adults.

2. Birthday Bear

The Birthday Bear made its debut on American Greetings cards in 1982. He has buttercream yellow fur and a single cupcake with a candle emblem on his belly.

Birthday Bear is known in popular media for celebrating birthdays and spreading joy on special occasions. The stuffed animal is a perfect birthday gift to celebrate your special someone.

3. Cheer Bear

The Cheer Bear is the quintessential character with pink fur and a rainbow on her belly. She is known for spreading cheer and optimism wherever she goes. Her character is often depicted in different media as energetic and enthusiastic.

Her belly badge gives her the power to create tangible rainbows to help her solve any problems she may be facing. She sometimes acts as the leader of the other bears. She has been a main character in various animated series and franchise movies since 1982.

4. Friend Bear

The Friend Bear is yellow-orange and has a belly badge featuring two intertwined smiling yellow flowers with green stems and two leaves on each stem. They are depicted as caring and sociable characters, always ready to connect with others and encourage positive relationships.

5. Funshine Bear

The Funshine Bear debuted on American Greetings cards in 1982 and has been a main character in many of the franchise's incarnations. His fur is sunshine yellow, while the belly badge features a smiling sun that symbolizes warmth and positivity. He is often depicted as an energetic and playful character.

6. Good Luck Bear

The Good Luck Bear has green fur and a matching green four-leaf clover belly badge representing luck and prosperity. The character has a friendly and optimistic personality, and good things follow him wherever he goes. He has made numerous appearances in various forms of Care Bear media, including books, movies, and TV shows.

7. Grumpy Bear

The Grumpy Bear has blue fur, and his belly badge features a blue raincloud with falling hearts, symbolizing his ability to turn negative situations into positive ones. The character is known for his gruff exterior and ability to find the silver lining even in the gloomiest situations. He has been a main character in almost all Care Bear franchise series and films.

8. Love-A-Lot Bear

Love-A-Lot Bear has magenta-pink fur. Her tummy symbol is a pair of red and pink hearts, representing the bond that forms through caring relationships and her belief in the power of love.

She is known for her perky and loving personality and ability to produce hearts in any colour and size. She is one of the most featured characters in the Care Bears franchise.

9. Tenderheart Bear

Tenderheart Bear is known for his kind and compassionate nature. He has brown fur, while his tummy features a red heart with a pink outline, representing his belief in the power of love and his desire to help it grow wherever he goes.

He plays a crucial role in guiding and supporting other Care Bears. Tenderheart is generally thought of as the face of the franchise.

10. Wish Bear

Wish Bear has turquoise fur. Her belly badge features a yellow shooting star with a smile to symbolize the magical and hopeful nature of wishes.

She is known for helping others make their wishes come true by fostering a positive attitude and determination. Her best friend is Twinkers, a wishing star she met as a cub.

11. Share Bear

Shear Bear has lavender purple fur and a belly badge featuring two heart-shaped lollipops. Her main characteristics are her selflessness and her emphasis on the importance of sharing and caring. She made her animated debut in 1981 in The Care Bears Movie.

12. Harmony Bear

Harmony is a female character with indigo-violet fur and a rainbow note on her belly badge. She uses the power of music and her caring nature to unite people and resolve conflicts. She is known for her sweet disposition and cheerful personality.

13. Laugh-a-Lot Bear

Laugh-a-Lot is a female character with deep orange fur, and her tummy badge features a smiling yellow star with its tongue sticking out. She is known for finding humour in various situations and using laughter to bring happiness to others. The character was introduced in the early 2000s.

14. Secret Bear

Secret Bear is a female character from the franchise. Her fur was pastel orange but later changed to magenta in the 2000s. She made her animated debut in the 1985 Care Bears Movie.

Her tummy badge is a red heart-shaped padlock, and she is known for being a good listener and a faithful friend who can keep secrets safe. Friend Bear is her best friend.

15. Superstar Bear

Superstar is a gender-neutral character with yellow fur. Its tummy badge features an orange star with red and yellow borders with a red heart inside, surrounded by three tiny hearts. They are known for their athleticism and positive attitude. They were introduced in the 2006 Play Along's toy range.

16. Daydream Bear

Daydream is a female character initially introduced in the UK in the mid-1980s and later worldwide in the 2000s. Her original fur was pastel pink before it was changed to indigo.

Her belly badge originally featured a pair of rainbow-coloured heart balloons, later changed to a lavender heart with a yellow ring surrounded by small stars. She is known for being a daydreamer with an active imagination and often provides new ways to solve problems.

17. Togetherness Bear

Togetherness is a multi-coloured, gender-neutral character created as a plush by Basin Fun! in 2021. Their belly badge featured a rainbow-coloured swirl shaped like a heart. They are known for their message of togetherness, inclusivity, and acceptance.

18. Play-a-Lot Bear

Play-a-Lot character was introduced in the 2000s. They have sky-blue fur, and their tummy badge features a violet bouncing ball with a red heart stamp and a rainbow trail. They are known for their love of leisure activities and are always up for fun and games.

19. Always There Bear

Always There Bear is a female character with cerise red fur introduced in the 2006 Play Along toy range. Her tummy badge symbol is a pair of intertwined pink and smiling lavender hearts. She is known for being a dependable friend and confidant who is always there when needed.

20. Hopeful Heart Bear

Hopeful Heart was introduced as a plush toy in 2005. She has hot pink fur, and its tummy symbol is a pink heart emitting multi-coloured rays of light. The character is known for being positive and optimistic, and she always looks on the bright side.

Summary of the Care Bear names, colours, and symbols:

Bear name Colour Belly badge symbol Bedtime Aqua blue A curved moon and a star Birthday Golden yellow A cupcake with a candle on top Cheer Carnation pink Rainbow Friend Two intertwined smiling flowers Peach/Yellow orange Funshine Lemon yellow Smiling sun Good Luck Green Four-leaf clover Grumpy Indigo blue Rain cloud with raindrops Love-A-Lot Magenta pink Two hearts Tenderheart Brown/Brown Orange Red heart with a pink outline Wish Turquoise Shooting star with yellow rainbow Share Lavender Purple Two heart-shaped lollipops Harmony Indigo-violet Rainbow note Laugh-a-Lot Deep orange Yellow smiling star with its tongue sticking out Secret Magenta Red heart-shaped padlock Superstar Yellow Orange star with red and yellow borders and a red heart inside surrounded by three small hearts Daydream Indigo Lavender heart with a yellow ring around it surrounded by small stars Togetherness Multi-coloured Rainbow-coloured swirl shaped like a heart Play-a-Lot Sky blue Violet bouncing ball with a red heart stamp and a rainbow trail Always There Cerise red A pair of intertwined pink and smiling lavender hearts Hopeful Heart Hot pink Pink heart emitting multi-coloured rays of light Too-Loud Coral red Red and yellow megaphone Me Lavender pink Heart-shaped mirror Shine Bright Magenta Yellow sun inside a purple heart Amigo Orange-red Orange sun Wonderheart Dark pink Three-layered heart Champ Tan/Royal blue Trophy Take Care Light yellow/Pale pink A radiating star inside a heart Forest friend Forest brown Trees I Love You Golden yellow Red heart with the text 'I Love You'

What do Care Bears represent?

The franchise's central theme promotes caring, sharing, and positive values. Each Care Bear is associated with a specific trait or emotion. By embodying these characteristics, they serve as role models for children and adults.

How many Care Bears are there?

There are over 60 Care Bears characters and their cousins. Each has its own colour and belly symbol that represents its personality. The original ten launched in 1982 include Bedtime, Birthday, Cheer, Friend, Funshine, Good Luck, Grumpy, Love-A-Lot, Tenderheart, and Wish.

Is Share Bear a boy or a girl?

Share Bear's character is portrayed as female. She has pink fur, and her belly badge features two heart-shaped lollipops. Other female Care Bear names from the original release are Cheer Bear, Wish Bear, and Love-A-Lot Bear.

Who is the villain in Care Bears?

The franchise has featured several villains since its debut, although it emphasizes spreading positive values. Some of the villains include:

Professor Coldheart, a mad scientist

The Evil Spirit

No Heart, an evil wizard

Shreeky, No Heart's niece

Beastly, No Heart's henchman

Polite Panda

Dr. Fright

Tony

Sour Sam

What is the purple Care Bear name?

The purple character is Share Bear. Her belly badge symbol is two crossed lollipops. She is the youngest and most caring of the Care Bears from Care-a-Lot.

Which Care Bear has a rainbow?

Cheer Bear is the character with a rainbow on its belly badge and pink fur. She is always happy and loves to cheer others up.

Which Care Bear is love?

The character that represents love is Love-a-Lot Bear. She has magenta-pink fur and two intertwined hearts on her tummy.

What is the rarest Care Bear?

The rarest plush toy from the franchise is considered to be Noble Heart Horse, the captain of the Care Bear Cousins. It was introduced in 1985 in The Care Bear Movie. The character is currently the most prized among collectors and can fetch between $800 and $1,200.

Care Bear names have been a positive addition to homes worldwide since American Greetings launched them in the early 1980s. You can purchase any Care Bear stuffed animal in shops like Amazon or Walmart.

