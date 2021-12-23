Clarence White, aka ClarenceNYC, has established himself as one of the most notable social media influencers and business owners. He owns the clothing company Designed by White and the brand is known for being extremely trendy while remaining casual. So join us as we discover who ClarenceNYC is when he is not an entrepreneurial business typhoon.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This article deciphers the success that is ClarenceNYC. Photo: @clarencenyc

Source: Instagram

He aspired to be a basketball player and was very enthusiastic about it. However, he then tried to concentrate all of his efforts and began his career as a businessman. As a result, he has transformed street-wear in America, as evidenced by his large fan base.

ClarenceNYC's profile summary

Full name: Clarence White

Clarence White Nickname: ClarenceNYC

ClarenceNYC Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 8, 1993

December 8, 1993 Birth sign: Sagitarius

Sagitarius Place of birth: Bronx, New York, U.S.A.

Bronx, New York, U.S.A. ClarenceNYC's age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 75 kg

75 kg Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Partner: Queen Naija

Queen Naija Children: Legend

Legend Career: Business person and social media personality

Business person and social media personality Net worth: $1 million

$1 million ClarenceNYC's TikTok: @clarence.nyc

@clarence.nyc YouTube: Clarence TV

Clarence TV ClarenceNYC's Twitter: ClarenceNYC

ClarenceNYC ClarenceNYC's IG: Clarence

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He now has over 3.2 million Instagram followers and almost 430,000 Twitter followers. Clarence's child was born to Naija, who frequently vlogs on social media to keep her admirers up to date.

Who is ClarenceNYC?

Clarence White was born on the 8th of 1993 in New York. Although not much is known about his parents, it is stated that he has been passionate about basketball from a tender age. He was educated at Saint Mount Michael High School in New York City.

What ethnicity is Clarence White? He holds American nationality and is of mixed descent. Photo: @queennaija

Source: Instagram

In 2011, the talented basketball player won the Most Valuable Player in the City Championship game for his high school. He also played for the Deacons and later joined as a speedy point guard from 2013 to 2014.

The man owns and runs his own business, which boasts an online clothing store. The style blends high fashion with casual streetwear style. He is best recognized for his large Instagram fanbase, which numbers over 3.1 million people who follow his modeling, lifestyle, and fashion posts.

Are ClarenceNYC and Queen together?

Clarence is in a relationship with Queen Naija, a musician, vlogger and Instagram star who was born October 17, 1995. She has a son named Christopher Jr. from a previous marriage with Chris Sails. She has had two sold out concerts, and Queen Naija's net worth is estimated to be $4 million in 2021.

Who is Queen Naija's boyfriend, Clarence? This article reveals the man who married the successful American singer and Social Media Creator. Photo: @queennaija

Source: Instagram

In 2020, the couple welcomed a boy to their family, named Legend. In early December 2021, they released a video on their family channel titled 'I'm ready to have another baby.' They have become quite famous for their prank videos which have reached more than 2 million views.

CalrenceNYC's Lipstick Alley presence caused a stir recently, when the YouTube star criticized Rihanna. He compared her to a "machine" and implied that his bae's musical talents exceed that of Rihanna's.

Clarence and Queen's first child together, two-year-old Legend. Photo: @clarencenyc

Source: Instagram

ClarenceNYC's net worth

The popular businessman has been enjoying an escalation in his net worth during the last couple of months.

Clarence and his crew created a second YouTube channel titled ‘The Royal Family’ in 2018. The channel hosts content such as pranks, teasers, challenges and vlogs. It is guesstimated that ClarenceNYC's net worth is $1 million.

ClarenceNYC shoes off his many tattoos on his Instagram page. Photo: @clarencenyc

Source: Instagram

In the above article, we have thrown some light on who ClarenceNYC is, the boyfriend of Queen Naija. They are raising their two children in New York and are very active on social media. Clarence enjoys a worth of over a million and Queen has a worth of $4 Million.

READ ALSO: Who is Candy Ken? Age, real name, baby, girlfriend, TikTok, songs, net worth

Candy Ken first gained recognition in 2014 after launching his hip-hop career with a series of videos for Welcome to Candy. He is best known for his viral TikTok videos that have earned him millions of followers.

So, how well do you know the Austrian rapper? This article has some fascinating facts!

Source: Briefly News