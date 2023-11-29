Is Murr gay? Facts about the Impractical Jokers member

James Murray is one of the four funnymen who make up Impractical Jokers, a group of pranksters who encourage one another to trick people. His sexuality has been a massive topic among fans due to the nature of some pranks and online speculation. Is Murr gay?

James has been a regular feature on Impractical Jokers, a reality TV show focused on public pranks. Photo: John Sciulli

Source: Getty Images

James is best known for being an endearing comedian, but his skills do not stop at comedy. He is also listed as a producer with significant experience in production. James is also credited as an actor and talented author. What else do we know of his life?

Profile summary and bio

Full name James Stephen Murray Nickname ‘Murr’ Date of birth May 1, 1976 Age 47 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace New York City, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Princeton, New Jersey, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Melyssa Davies (2020) Ethnicity White Gender Male Height 180 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Comedian, author, and producer Education Georgetown University (BA) Monsignor Farrell High School Native language English Net worth $7 million (unconfirmed/most often reported) Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

James has enjoyed massive success in his chosen field, going on to hold a senior position at the production company he worked for. His recurring role in Impractical Jokers began to make James a household figure.

James Murray's personal life

Despite being a widely known and loved public figure, James does not divulge much information on his personal life. He generally does not discuss rumours surrounding his personal life, which is why there is so much online speculation regarding his sexuality.

Is James Murray gay?

James is one of the most introverted comedians on the show, and his persona and practical jokes place significant focus on his sexuality. Although James has not confirmed his sexuality, he is in a serious partnership with a woman.

Does Murr from Impractical Jokers have a wife?

James is married to Melyssa Davies. The couple got married on September 25, 2020. The prankster met Melyssa in 2018 at a New York launch party for his book, Awakened.

During a prank on Sal Vulcano, James pretended to get married to Jenna Vulcano, Sal's sister, in 2014. Despite some online sources listing their 'wedding' as an official marriage, the duo were never married.

James Murray is not gay despite online rumours. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Which Impractical Joker is gay?

The comedians have each had their experience with curiosity surrounding their sexualities due to their pranks pulled on one another. Fans wanted to know if any of the guys on Impractical Jokers are gay. None of the comedians involved in the group have publicly stated their sexuality, but each has been pictured with women, leaving most to presume they are heterosexual.

James Murray's professional life

Apart from being on the widely successful Impractical Jokers, James has experienced an overall successful career in entertainment. He worked as the senior vice president of development at NorthSouth Productions, with the timeline being when he was still filming Impractical Jokers. However, James left the production company in February 2018.

What did James Murray do before Impractical Jokers?

According to silive.com, James led a group during his college years at Georgetown University. He also worked as a producer for an undisclosed period.

None of the four ‘ Impractical Jokers’ are believed to be gay. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Is Impractical Jokers still going on?

When Joe Gatto announced his departure from Impractical Jokers on December 31, 2021, fans wondered what would become of their beloved show. The series continued and has now been successfully running for nine seasons.

Social media profiles

Keep up with James' life and career through social media platforms. As of November 23, 2023, his Instagram page has 1.6 million followers, his X (Twitter) page has 1 million followers, and his TikTok account has 1.9 million followers.

The question of 'Is Murr gay' is answered by a glimpse into his romantic life. James' romantic life may be a constant topic of discussion, but his career has shown that he is a widely loved comedian, despite his rumoured preferences.

READ ALSO: Meet Peter Riley: Everything we know about Emily Compagno's husband

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about Peter Riley, best known as Fox News anchor Emily Compagno's husband. What does Peter do for a living?

Keep reading for more on Peter Riley's life, from his career and background to his net worth and details of their marriage.

Source: Briefly News