Golden Arrow bus company has signed an order for 120 electric buses from a Chinese company, BYD

This is a historic step towards establishing the first electric bus fleet in South Africa

The cost of diesel continues to rise, with a litre of diesel costing R20.91 inland and R20.15 at the coast

CAPE TOWN— Golden Arrow Bus Services has ordered 120 electric buses, a historic event for green energy in South Africa.

One of the first electric Golden Arrow buses in Cape Town. Image: @Golden Arrow Bus Services

Source: Facebook

About the buses

Each bus is 12.5m in length and seats 65 people. A BYD bus has 65 seats and uses lithium-iron-phosphate batteries.

In outlining the electrification process, Gideon Neethling, Golden Arrow’s company engineer, shared this with IOL:

“We are intensively preparing our workforce and infrastructure to operate a system with complex requirements, and this will involve many exciting future partnerships.”

“As a company with such a rich history, we are proud to be the first to bring electric buses to South Africa’s public transport space,” Golden Arrow CEO Francois Meyer said to mybroadband.

Renewable energy journey

In a media release, Golden Arrows Bus Services detailed its history of using alternative energy and stated that electric buses have been planned and tested for many years.

2017 The pilot installation of two solar plants of 25kWp each 2020 Increased solar capacity, which resulted in carbon-neutral electricity status 2020 Golden Arrow partners with BYD to test two 100% electric buses for 12 months 2021 Two BYD electric buses are officially introduced into service – a first for South Africa 2022 Purchase of third BYD bus, B12 65-seater Golden Arrow 2023 The fourth test bus was introduced, and approximately 200 000km of road testing were completed. 2024 Electric buses will start to be delivered in December this year and complete the order by December 2025.

Manufacturer of the buses

BYD is a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer. The electric buses underwent a lengthy test period in South Africa, starting in 2021. BYD’s website states that it is established in over 70 countries. BYD has delivered more than 80 000 electric buses to markets around the world

Source: Briefly News