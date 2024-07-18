Various organisations showed love and care for animals

MISA donated fifty blankets to orphaned rhino calves, highlighting Mandela’s vision for environmental protection

Other initiatives included the Democratic Alliance's project at Springs SPCA and Team LinkQage's beach clean-up and shelter visits

On Mandela Day, various organisations extended their compassion to animals, aligning with Mandela's vision of environmental protection. Images: Supplied.

In a heartwarming extension of Mandela Day, various organisations went above and beyond to show love and care for animals.

This Mandela Day, we showcased the power of collective action and the enduring legacy of Nelson Mandela’s vision for a better, more compassionate world.

Mandela Day rhino love

The Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) contributed significantly by donating fifty blankets to orphaned rhino calves.

This ensured they stayed warm this winter and provided comfort in line with President Nelson Mandela’s wish to protect the environment.

“If we don’t join the fight to protect our rhinos from poaching now, our children will only know them from pictures one day. At least one rhino is killed per day. Last year, almost 500 rhinos were killed for their horns."

According to Martlé Keyter, MISA’s Chief Executive Officer of operations, South Africans must also be reminded this #MadibaDay of Mandela's wish to protect our environment, including our freshwater resources, the climate, and all endangered animals and plants.

“I dream of our vast deserts, of our forests, of all our great wildernesses. We must never forget that it is our duty to protect this environment.”

MISA donated to Rhino Connect, a non-profit organisation dedicated to rhino conservation.

The organisation assists private rhino owners with dehorning, security measures including K9 dog units, education on caring for orphaned rhinos. Images: Supplied

DA spends time at the Springs SPCA

The Democratic Alliance in Ward 75 Springs Ekurhuleni extended thanks to the CRM Office, Roads & Sanitation, and Environmental Affairs for contributing to the Springs SPCA Mandela Day project.

Ward 75 Councillor Charmaine Kock joined the team, who showcased her artistic talents by making innovative beds for the furry residents.

LinkQage cleaned the local animal shelter

This 67 Minutes of #MandelaDay exemplified giving back to communities and the vulnerable in society.

Team LinkQage celebrated Nelson Mandela Day by spreading kindness through a beach clean-up and visiting local animal shelters to provide food and love.

Building and painting dog kennels

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA also marked the day in true Mandela spirit.

Reflecting on Madiba’s words, the organisation saw an outpouring of support from people and corporations across Cape Town.

“What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is the difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.

“As we wrap up this remarkable day, our hearts are filled with gratitude and inspiration. Nelson Mandela once said, ‘It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it.’

"Today, 158 compassionate participants took this to heart, braving the cold and rain to make a tangible difference in the lives of our animals."

