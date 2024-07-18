On Mandela Day, South Africans united to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy with diverse acts of kindness

From educational initiatives and mental health awareness drives to distributing school shoes and promoting coding skills, communities nationwide showed their commitment to combating poverty and inequality

Organisations like the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation and SADAG led impactful efforts, reflecting Mandela’s belief in education as a powerful tool for change

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered current affairs-related news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

On Mandela Day, South Africans came together to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy through diverse acts of kindness. Images: Supplied and Twitter/ @MandelaUni.

Source: UGC

In a heartfelt tribute to Nelson Mandela's enduring legacy, South Africans dedicated their 67 minutes to uplift disadvantaged communities through myriad impactful initiatives.

On Mandela Day, individuals and organisations came together to make a tangible difference, from food distribution and tree planting to career guidance and scholarships.

This year's theme, "It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequality," resonated deeply with civil society organisations, corporations, and individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Here's what some organisations got up to for Mandela Day.

1. Education and children: Mandela's core beliefs

The Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation (KMF), led by Gugu Motlanthe, the country’s former first lady and executive trustee, was at the forefront of these efforts.

One notable endeavour occurred at Jules High School in Johannesburg, where volunteers planted fruit trees and provided crucial career advice to students.

Africa’s largest startup campus, 22 on Sloane, further bolstered these efforts by announcing ten gaming scholarships, underscoring their commitment to nurturing young talent.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) also shared and acknowledged Madiba's love for children and education.

2. Mental health awareness and suicide prevention

Simultaneously, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) in Meadowlands raised awareness of mental health and suicide prevention among learners.

The group noted that this aligns with Mandela’s belief that "education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

This initiative reinforced the importance of holistic community support in addressing social challenges.

3. Soshanguve learners receive school shoes

In a remarkable display of solidarity and compassion on Mandela Day, nearly 200 learners in Soshanguve, despite facing a water outage spanning two days, experienced a momentous occasion as they each received brand-new school shoes.

The initiative, part of the ongoing Shaka Easter Soccer Tournament’s corporate social investment commitment, brought joy and gratitude to students and educators alike.

200 Learners from three schools in Soshanguve South, north-west of the City of Tshwane, each received a pair of brand-new school shoes. Images: Supplied.

Source: UGC

The morning was filled with heartfelt embraces and beaming smiles at Shalom Primary School, Matlapeng Primary School, and Central Secondary School in Soshanguve South.

Tshepo Letjane, President of the Shaka Easter Soccer Tournament and dedicated educators, witnessed emotional scenes as 67 learners from each school were overcome with emotion upon receiving their first-ever pair of new school shoes.

"This gesture means more than just shoes. It signifies a step towards dignity and inclusion for our learners, reducing the likelihood of bullying and giving them one less worry."

4. Sanitary towel drives

Local community organisation Change in Her Foundation also donated sanitary towels to Lehlabile Secondary School in Pretoria.

The foundation lent a hand to girl children at a local school, followed by a pep-peer talk. Images: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Coding for Mandela launch

Mandela Day also saw the launch of #Coding4Mandela, an initiative by the Nelson Mandela University Computing Sciences Department and the Leva Foundation.

Key sponsors, including AWSinCommunities, Dutoit, and others, support #Coding4Mandela. The initiative aims to empower young talent through coding skills and prepare them for future success in the digital economy.

Roux Joubert, AWS South Africa’s Director of Software Development, highlighted the initiative's significance.

"We are proud to play a role in shaping the future by equipping young minds with the skills they need to thrive in tomorrow's world of work."

This initiative underscored a collective dedication to fostering a more inclusive and supportive African society.

Political parties and politicians kick off Mandela Day

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that in celebration of Mandela Day, political parties and politicians across South Africa engage in various community activities.

Gauteng MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa donated bright food-growing boxes and other gardening supplies to support food security in Evaton, while the Democratic Alliance in Ekurhuleni Springs beautified the local SPCA.

The City of Joburg MMC for Roads and Transport honoured senior citizens with breakfast and a zoo visit.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News