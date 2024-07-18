In celebration of Mandela Day, political parties and politicians across South Africa engage in various community activities

Gauteng MEC Vuyiswa Ramokgopa donated smart food-growing boxes and other gardening supplies to support food security in Evaton, while the Democratic Alliance in Ekurhuleni Springs beautified the local SPCA

The City of Joburg MMC for Roads and Transport honoured senior citizens with breakfast and a zoo visit

Political leaders across South Africa kicked off Mandela Day with various community service initiatives. Images: @OfficialGDARD and Facebook/ Phil Raphala and Robin Van Der Byl.

In celebration of Mandela Day, political parties and politicians across South Africa engage in various community activities, embodying the spirit of service and giving that Nelson Mandela stood for.

Gauteng MEC of Agriculture and Rural Development at Evaton

Gauteng MEC of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, led a commemoration event at eKhaya Le Themba in Evaton.

The department donated 10 smart food-growing boxes, 30 growth mediums (compost), and 12 seedling trays for various vegetables.

These contributions align with the Provincial food security programme, which aims to make Gauteng a food-secure province:

The smart food-growing boxes are designed to simplify gardening, allowing for higher yields with less water and minimal effort, whether indoors or outdoors.

This innovative approach is expected to produce fresh, healthy food year-round, significantly boosting local food security.

Democratic Alliance in Ekurhuleni Springs

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Ward 75, Ekurhuleni Springs, celebrated Mandela Day by contributing to the local SPCA.

In collaboration with schools in the area, they beautified the SPCA's environment by painting the walls with vibrant and uplifting artwork.

This effort not only brightens the surroundings but also fosters a sense of community involvement and care for animal welfare.

City of Joburg MMC for Roads and Transport

In Johannesburg, the Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport and the MetroBus team dedicated their Mandela Day to honouring senior citizens.

The celebration started with a breakfast for the City of Johannesburg senior patrons.

Following this, the group planned a visit to the Joburg Zoo, treating the elderly to a day of fun and enjoyment.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda office of the Mayor's DisMayor'side celebration

The Office of the Mayor in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, formerly the Southern District Municipality, one of the four districts of the North West province, is spearheading a district-wide celebration of Nelson Mandela Day.

The team is engaging the community in a series of events to honour the legacy of the beloved South African leader.

The Mayor partnered with South African Nationa Parks (SANParks) at the Jouberton Community Health Centre (CHC).

Simultaneously, Executive Mayor Cllr Nikiwe Num is celebrating with senior citizens at the Safe Haven Home of the Aged in JB Marks.

The team is also donating fire extinguishers and assisting with various improvements around the home, ensuring a safer and more comfortable environment for its residents.

