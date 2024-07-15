Police Minister Senzo McHunu Says SAPS to Rollout Crime-Fighting Technology
- The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu said the South African Police Service will experience a boost in crime-fighting efforts
- During his budget vote in Parliament, he said the force would prioritise introducing new technologies to assist in combating crime
- South Africans, while appreciative of the move, doubted that the force would eagerly adapt to the new technology as envisioned
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, promised that the South African Police Service will use newer technologies to fight crime in the country.
SAPS to ramp tech for crime-fighting
According to TimesLIVE, Mchunu spoke during the department's budget vote in Parliament in Cape Town on 15 July. Mchunu, recently appointed minister when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet, pointed to the need for police to use new technology.
Mchunu highlighted that criminals have become more sophisticated, and outdated methods of detection and crime-fighting are not keeping up. He said the department will prioritise rolling out new technologies. These will include using artificial intelligence, surveillance systems, data analytics, and communication tools to help cops better prevent and respond to crime.
South Africans weigh in
Netizens on Facebook discussed the minister's plans for the men and women in blue.
Cornelius Thunga asked:
"Will the police welcome this idea? Yes, if they didn't benefit from the current criminal chaos, and if they benefitted, expect resistance."
Reinette Nell said:
"I smell nice fat contracts to the connected cadres for hardware that they cannot operate."
Sibongiseni Gidagida Ntsele said:
"New brooms sweep well."
Emmanuel Nxumalo said:
"Take the intelligence office out of the presidency."
Rajiv Singh said:
"We need more competent policemen and women."
Senzo Mchunu welcomes appointment of Ian Cameron as Portfolio Committee chairperson
Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mchunu welcomed the appointment of the Democratic Alliance's MP Ian Cameron's portfolio committee appointment.
Cameron was appointed the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, and Mchunu called on Cameron to work hard in his position.
