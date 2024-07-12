ActionSA's Member of Parliament Kgosi Letlape called on other members of Parliament to start using public facilities

He reasoned that if they used the facilities more, the quality would improve as the facilities would be upgraded, and the service would improve

Netizens doubted that public servants would go as far as using public facilities, even though they supported the idea

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, political parties and election dynamics.

MP Dr Kgosi Letlaphe recommended that public servants should use public clinics and hospitals. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — An ActionSA Member of Parliament encouraged other MPs to use public facilities to improve service delivery.

MPs should use public facilities: Letlape

According to TimesLIVE, Dr Kgosi Letlape spoke during a plenary session of the Portfolio Committee on Health on 11 July. Letlape called on the committee members and other public servants, including judges, to seek health assistance from the country's public healthcare sector.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Letlape believed that if members of Parliament and public servants get their healthcare from public clinics and hospitals, this would ensure that public employees perform their duties.

"I can assure you if all of us get our services from the public sector, the absent professionals, the ghost professionals who are running their private practices, the attitudes of health professionals towards patients, the absence of drugs, the absence of services and lack of equipment will stop," he said.

South Africans discuss Letlape's suggestion

Facebook netizens believed the suggestion was noble but doubted that Members of Parliament would follow it.

Wayne Mostert said:

"Do you think they are going to put themselves through what the majority of people have to go through?"

Bongani Mgubela said:

"Even their kids are at private schools. Do you think they'd do it?"

Godwin Sgranyonyo MaCassette said:

"If I was a president, I would block every public servant from getting medical aid."

Sihle Makhathini agreed.

"That's the only way to improve public facilities."

Brenden Mmamaila said:

"Their pride cannot allow them to do that."

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi defends the National Health Insurance

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, defended the NHI in Parliament.

Motsoaledi was presenting the budget vote for the Department of Health and said the country's healthcare system is unequal. He clarified what the NHI was and its role in international healthcare standards.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News