The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced that the Department of Health will set aside R62.2 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year

Motsoaledi made the revelation when he presented his budget vote for the Department of Health a few weeks after he was appointed

Motsoaledi also defended the National Health Insurance Act and clarified its importance in addressing inequalities in accessing healthcare

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, revealed that the Department tabled R62.2 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year. He also expressed his support for the National Health Insurance.

Motsoaledi tabled health budget in Parliament

@ParliamentofRSA posted a live feed of the budget vote Dr Motsoaledi presented in Parliament on 11 July. He revealed that R62.2 billion has been reserved for healthcare in the country, an increase from the previous year's R60.1 billion.

Motsoaledi defends NHI

Motsoaledi also pointed out that quality access to healthcare was unequal. He added that those with him in Parliament were among the privileged few who could afford high-cost medical aid.

"Within the borders of the same country, some are getting world-class healthcare, while others get such poor healthcare it's hard to believe that we live in the same country," he said.

He also highlighted that the country's various governments have been exploring National Health Insurance for over 80 years, beginning with the 1928 Commission on National Health Insurance. He clarified that it is a health financing coverage called Universal Health Coverage by the World Health Organisation, one of its six building blocks of an effective healthcare system.

