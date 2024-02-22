The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, lost a court bid to appeal the Pretoria High Court's ruling to invalidate his Zimbabwean Exemption Permit decision

Mostoaledi had previously terminated the permit, and the court issued an interim interdict, preventing the government from detaining those who had a permit

South Africans were disappointed in the courts and shared their frustration

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The SCA ruled against Aaron Motsoaledi's appeal to keep the ZEP terminated. Images: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

TSHWANE– The Supreme Court of Appeal dealt Dr Aaron Notsoaledi a blow after it dismissed his bid to have the Pretoria High Court's decision to invalidate his Zimbabwean Exemption Permit termination overturned.

Motsoaledi loses court bid

According to SABC News, Motsoaledi had previously terminated the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, allowing Zimbabwean nationals to reside there. The Helen Suzman Foundation took him to the Pretoria High Court to challenge the decision, arguing that Motsoaledi did not follow due process. The court ruled in the foundation's favour.

Motsoaledi took to the highest court of appeal in the country to appeal the judgment, but the SCA dismissed his decision to appeal with costs.

Netizens share different views

Netizens on Facebook had different reactions to the court's decision.

Nothando Prudence Hofisi said:

"Wasting time and resources fighting unnecessary battles. Zimbabweans are our fellow brothers and sisters. Let's live and share with them peacefully."

Ntjiepana Trevor Mahapa Maleka:

"That court must also be moved to Zimbabwe. We don't want it here."

Nomis Aliamar exclaimed:

"Poor man fighting for South Africans alone while corrupt leaders are watching."

Cphiwe Skhoma remarked:

"I give up."

Lucas Nkuna:

"Captured."

Aaron Motsoaledi demands that mayors conduct audits of spaza shops

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Dr Aaron Motsoaledi called on municipalities to audit spaza shops.

Motosoaledi also demanded that traditional leaders have a register of all the foreign nationals in their jurisdiction.

South Africans were impressed by the move and called for municipalities to implement the resolutions made by Mostoaledi.

Source: Briefly News