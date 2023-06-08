The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has announced the department's decision to extend Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

The permits have been extended until the end of the year, meaning permit holders can leave and re-enter South Africa without many worries

Many South Africans are unhappy with the Home Affairs Department's six-month extension

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has once again to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) for another six months.

South Africans have called out the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits. Images: Albin Lohr-Jones & Edwin Remsberg

The permits were initially supposed to expire on 20 June 2023 but were given a longer lifeline until the end of December.

ZEP extension means Zimbabwean nationals can leave and re-enter South Africa freely

According to TimesLIVE, the permit extension means ZEP holders can return to South Africa from Zimbabwe if they comply with the necessary requirements.

Motsoaledi said permit holders would not be required to produce a valid exemption certificate/permit when applying for any visa in South Africa, including a temporary residence visa.

Home Affairs hires more officials to assist with visa applications

According to The Citizen, Home Affairs has not been able to process all the visa applications from ZEP holders. As a result, the department has decided to hire more officials to expedite the process.

Motsoaledi stated that the South African government has been working with the United Nations to deal with ZEP applications. The minister says the UN has helped the department with money to hire more people.

“They’ve helped us with money and we’ve hired people to help, even Treasury has given us extra money to hire more people,” said Motsoaledi.

According to TimesLIVE, the Department of Home Affairs has been handling at least 1 500 visa applications from ZEP holders daily since the announcement that the permits would be scrapped.

South Africans weigh in on the ZEP extension

@ImVeeMk said:

"If they had just given them permanent residence, this fiasco would have been forgotten a long time ago. Maybe they should just restart the entire process they did in 2010, but this time, make sure the laws are clear, and the applicants know exactly what will happen after 5 years."

@Unahinanaye remarked:

"We should worry about those who are without permits rather than those with legal documents to be here. But I guess thinking is not for everyone."

@pholoho_Mpiti commented:

"Never-ending."

@TheReal_Mp_ho said:

"Aaron Motsoaledi is all talk and no action, we are led by a weak man."

@Mjselimo said:

"It's ok, @MYANC is showing us (South Africans) the middle finger. We will do the same next year.."

