The government has told South African employers to make arrangements before the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) expires in December 2022

Home Affairs decided to terminate the permit, which allows almost 180 000 Zimbabweans to work and live in South Africa and gain access to services

Holders of the ZEP will have to leave the country once the permit expires at the end of this year

Over 180 000 are set to lose their jobs as the government moves forward with its plan to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit at the end of December 2022. Image: Edwin Remsberg & mirsad sarajlic

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA - The Department of Home Affairs is forging ahead with its plan to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) and has told South African employers of Zimbabwean immigrants using the ZEP to start preparing ahead of December 2022.

The controversial move announced by Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has been challenged in several courts.

SABC News reported that the ZEP was a temporary measure meant to standardise the presence of Zimbabweans in South Africa and allow them access to South African services.

Government has chosen to cancel the measure, leaving almost 180 00 Zimbabweans stranded as all people who have the permit will have to leave the country when the ZEP expires in December.

According to TimesLIVE, several civil society organisations have spoken out against the decision, saying that it's based on political and economic pressure on government from vigilante groups like Operation Dudula and the losses experienced by the ruling party in the last municipal elections.

Gerhard Papenfus, Chief Executive of the National Employers’ Association of South Africa, said it's unfortunate that so many people will lose their jobs.

Papenfus said:

“It’s very unfortunate because these are very valuable employees in the hospital sector, so business is very unhappy with this arrangement. They work very hard and are very reliable.”

South Africans weigh in

Some South Africans think the termination of the ZEP is not a wise move on the part of government, while others think the move is way overdue and will free up space for more jobs for South Africans

@AKausaa pointed out:

“This goes against the concept of global migration of labour. In today's world where labour mobility is common, to invoke political interests ahead of global dynamics defies logic. The SA gvt should have invoked globally acceptable norms, especially given Zim-SA relations.”

@RSuperlink added:

“Fixing a problem by creating one.”

@Privilegednot asked:

“What will happen to those people who own properties in SA and cannot sell them before they have to leave? Asking for a friend.”

@JohnW577 said:

“More jobs for South Africans.”

@MashSammy commented:

“Thanks for your contributions, fellow Zimbabwean professionals. Time to plough back your experience in Zim now. Adios️! #DoNOtRenewZEP”

Home Affairs plans to defend decision to get rid of Zim exemption permit against the Helen Suzman Foundation

Previously, Briefly News reported that Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi called out the Helen Suzman Foundation for taking legal action against his decision not to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.

The permit, which ended in December last year, will not be extended, and those who hold one will be given a 12-month grace period to either apply for another or leave the country.

Motsoaledi said his department would vigorously defend the lawful decision and that his door is always open for constructive engagement. The department released a statement that said the minister hopes sense will prevail and the HSF will opt for engagement.

