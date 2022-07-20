The African National Congress stands by the decision to end the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

The ruling party feels that there are too many Zimbabweans living in Mzansi and they need to go back home

South Africans are not convinced that the ANC has joined the fight against the influx of foreigners and say they are just campaigning for the next election

JOHANNESBURG - Lindiwe Zulu, the chairperson of the African National Congress(ANC) subcommittee of international relations, has given an explanation of the decision behind the termination of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit.

Lindiwe Zulu says Zimbabwe should take responsibility for its own citizens like South Africa does. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

During a media briefing, Zulu explained that she has heard that people are saying that the government is sending Zimbabweans back home to starve, but the ANC believes that each country should be taking care of their own citizens.

According to TimesLIVE, Zulu stated the South African government takes are of its own citizens even when faced with many challenges such as poverty, unemployment and inequality. She added that despite these challenges, South Africans are not leaving the country for neighbouring countries in search of a better life.

Zulu says the ANC is currently in talks with Zimbabwe's Zanu-PF to discuss how they can create a conducive environment for everyone. She added that there are too many Zimbabweans in South Africa and they should all be in their home town.

The Home Affairs Department's decision to put an end to the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit has received a lot of backlash from various civil society groups, including the Helen Suzeman Foundation.

The African Amity NPC and Zimbabwean Permit Holders’ Association had threatened to take Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to court over the decision that will impact over 200 000 Zimbabwean nationals, reports EWN.

Zimbabweans living in South Africa will now have to apply for residency if they want to continue living in the country before the end of 2022. Failure to do so could lead to deportation.

Here's what South Africans have to say:

@MapahlaLovemore said:

"So Zimbabweans are the only foreigners in SA? The Indians, Chinese, Americans, Britons etc?"

@LebeaPompe said:

"Finally they can see reality. We warned them long time ago about Zimbabweans. They are just opportunistic seeing 2024 is around the corner."

@Ounalypse said:

"Said Zulu, the opportunist If they really cared about the influx of immigrants, they would have acted long ago."

@IAMGIFTSA said:

"The ANC can tell that they might lose the next elections so they’re now joining in against foreign nationals as a strategy to win back votes. I’m gonna tell all of you now even if they do go back to their native countries our problems will still remain ❤️"

@JohnWickwaMams said:

"That's logical sense and a statement that even someone with half a brain like Malema should understand. South Africa cannot be a charity home for all 53 countries in Africa. That cannot happen; if that's so, then SA must be given free minerals n everything from those countries."

@Super_Lefa45 said:

"Hopefully this is not a trick to fool voters into thinking ANC is in line with ordinary people on the ground."

Home Affairs plans to defend decision to get rid of Zim Exemption Permit against the Helen Suzman Foundation

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has called out the Helen Suzman Foundation for taking legal action against his decision not to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.

The permit, which ended in December last year, will not be extended, and those who hold one will be given a 12-month grace period to either apply for another or leave the country.

Motsoaledi said his department would vigorously defend the lawful decision and that his door is always open for constructive engagement. The department released a statement that said the minister hopes sense will prevail and the HSF will opt for engagement, TimesLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News