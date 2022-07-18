President Cyril Ramaphosa said citizens should use their 67 minutes to make a difference in communities

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa dedicated his weekly newsletter to the nation to commemorate Nelson Mandela Day on Monday, 18 July. He said while it is a difficult time for the country, the challenges can be overcome.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Nelson Mandela Day should be used to rebuild South Africa. Image: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa said in honour of the founding father of SA’s democracy, citizens should use their 67 minutes to make a difference in communities. According to News24, the president said the country is facing an energy crisis, a spate of violent crimes is affecting communities, poverty and unemployment are rife, and corruption has taken a toll on the state.

Ramaphosa said Nelson Mandela Day is an opportunity to remember that these problems are not insurmountable. He said the day is an opportunity to recommit to upholding the values Madiba dedicated his life to. The president said that building a better South Africa requires every citizen to make a contribution in whatever way they can.

He said that defending the country’s democracy begins with individual acts, such as joining a community policing forum, volunteering at a charity, reporting crime or refusing to pay a bribe.

According to the newsletter, Ramaphosa said South Africans are determined to work together and make the country a winning nation. He added that the future of the country is in the hands of South Africans.

South Africans called out President Cyril Ramaphosa and accused him of not upholding former President Nelson Mandela’s beliefs:

@BhekiZungu13 said:

“With the increasing rate of unemployment, ever-rising petrol price, stage 4 loadshedding for months, the high price of food. The list is endless I don’t think some of us who are struggling to put things together we know what ‘patriotism’ means because our leaders are not honest.”

@Chelsea20185 commented:

“The current government who’s been in power for the past 2 decades only have synergy for themselves, if everyone was working together, we would have had a railway network, no power blackouts, water issues potholes, shack towns, schools that are looking like concentration camps.”

@XMboxo wrote:

“As you are saying so we are suffering from fuel, food and electricity and I don’t see you trying to fix this at all.”

@saundershelen8 added:

“Do you not realise most South Africans do work together, it’s only the ones running the country that do not, who only have their own best interest at heart.”

The late Nelson Mandela’s grandchildren live by his principles and are continuing his amazing legacy

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported, the late Rolinhlanhla Nelson Mandela cemented himself as an honourary figure in history. His legacy involves being the first president to be democratically elected president in South Africa following years of apartheid rule.

Mandela served 27 years in prison at Robben Island offshore of Cape Town. Upon his release and becoming president, uTata Madiba dedicated himself to his country and philanthropy across the globe.

