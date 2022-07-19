The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille said ANC ministers' power should be cut

Her comments follow the revelation that more than R2.6 million was allegedly used to install generators for ministers

A DA shadow minister also said that government it is supposed to serve the people, not the other way around

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - The recent revelation that more than R2.6 million was allegedly used to install generators in the homes of ministers left South Africans fuming. The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille felt no different and shared choice words about the claims.

The DA's Helen Zille expressed outrage over the ANC ministers not having power cuts. Image: Stock image & Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The country was plunged into darkness with the implementation of loadshedding that disrupted the daily lives of South Africans. Taking to Twitter, Zille expressed her anger about the revelation and said:

“While hospitals go without electricity to keep oxygen pumps running for desperately ill people. The first people to have their power cut must be ANC Ministers.”

Meanwhile, DA Shadow Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Samantha Graham-Maré said if the ANC government cared about poor and vulnerable South Africans, they would have prioritised ending blackouts in hospitals and clinics.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to TimesLIVE, she said that government must remember it is supposed to serve the people, not the other way around. Graham-Maré added that the money should be used to support the poor and vulnerable, not to support “fat-cat” ministers.

South Africans react to the claims against the ANC:

@carolc06 said:

“Hospitals should be exempt from loadshedding. The consequences of loadshedding and failing generators at hospitals are horrendous.”

@samstone1945 wrote:

“We know that won’t happen because they look after themselves first before thinking about what their role in this country should be.”

@patelroxie commented:

“I have never hated a political party as much as I do the ANC.”

@GrannyQI added:

“It is a sick shocking disgrace that these ANC govt parasites have generators that we taxpayers are paying for.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa says ANC plans to establish another state-owned power utility, SA outraged

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the African National Congress has proposed the establishment of another state-owned power utility.

He was addressing the South African Communist Party’s congress when he made the announcement. Ramaphosa said the second entity would assist in reducing the risks attached to Eskom.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News