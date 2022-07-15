President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the African National Congress wants to establish another power utility

He said the second entity would assist in reducing the risks attached to Eskom that has been operating as a monopoly

The president said the second power utility proposal was made by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the African National Congress has proposed the establishment of another state-owned power utility. He was addressing the South African Communist Party’s congress when he made the announcement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC plans to establish another power utility. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa said the second entity would assist in reducing the risks attached to Eskom. According to News24, Ramaphosa said the power utility has been operating as a monopoly for over 100 years.

He said having one company taking up the role of providing energy to the entire country poses a great risk. Ramaphosa added that if Eskom fails, it becomes a peculiar failure for the entire country.

The president said the second power utility proposal was made by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe in response to Stage 6 loadshedding. He said he agrees with the minister and that the state must continue to play a key role.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ramaphosa also debunked claims that government plans to privatise Eskom, The Citizen reported. He said the government is not seeking to privatise but rather is trying to modernise and ensure that the state continues to play its role in ensuring state-owned enterprises function well.

South Africans are outraged with the proposed second state-owned power utility:

@MaanoMadima said:

“Can someone please sell South Africa? I am really begging. This country is a simulation. Why do you wanna have two SOEs in direct competition with each other?”

@lindsaymanthey wrote:

“So, another SOE owned by the ANC in competition with Eskom? ie themselves. Two looting opportunities? Don’t make me laugh. Plus, he is only considering it. Like he considered fixing Eskom in 2015.”

@ImraanMotala commented:

“Aliens from Mars can come down and capture Eskom. I do not care just give us a working utility.”

@prvtinstigator added:

“Great idea! Let’s have twice as much of what we don’t want!”

President Cyril Ramaphosa consults energy experts to end rolling blackouts, plans to address the nation soon

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation over the country’s ongoing energy crisis. The presidency confirmed that the announcement would be made soon.

Spokesperson of the presidency, Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa is driving work that will result in a credible, tangible, measurable plan.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News