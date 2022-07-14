President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation in response to the country's energy crisis soon

Ramaphosa is driving work that will result in a credible, tangible, measurable plan to stabilise Eskom’s grid

The president is engaged with stakeholders and energy experts to develop a plan that can be presented

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation over the country’s ongoing energy crisis. The presidency confirmed that the announcement would be made soon.

Spokesperson of the presidency, Vincent Magwenya, said Ramaphosa is driving work that will result in a credible, tangible, measurable plan. According to SABC News, the plan will resolve the energy crisis and stabilise Eskom’s grid. Magwenya said that the president is engaged with stakeholders and energy experts to develop a plan that can be presented to the nation sooner.

According to BusinessLIVE, Ramaphosa’s term in office was plagued by numerous challenges such as rolling blackouts.

In his weekly newsletter to the nation, the president said there were no easy solutions to assist the country’s exacerbated power utility. However, Ramaphosa added that the government was committed to exploring several opportunities to meet the country’s electricity requirements.

South Africans are not impressed with the president’s possible address:

@Masenyani said:

“This one must just go along with his crew.”

@mokete222 wrote:

“And we must believe the number one liar.”

@RealJusticeSA commented:

“The privatisation of Eskom.”

@CollinGeswent added:

“He should announce that he’s stepping down to face his money laundering case.”

