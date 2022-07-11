President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the country's ongoing woes with Eskom and loadshedding in his weekly newsletter

He said the government and utility's management need to act boldly to make loadshedding a thing of the past

However, the president has made similar promises to end loadshedding several times before throughout the years

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made more promises to end loadshedding in the country. Image: Stock image & Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The president said that while rolling blackouts appear to worsen, the reality is that the government has taken several important actions to address the shortfall in electricity supply. He said measures taken would secure the supply of reliable and affordable electricity into the future.

Ramaphosa added that the government has been looking into additional measures to bring the goal closer. According to Business Insider South Africa, the president has a long list of “loadshedding promises” that dates back to 2015. In 2019, Ramaphosa said Eskom’s technicians were working around the clock to fix the utility’s breakdowns.

He also said that there was nothing more urgent than restoring the country’s power. Earlier that year, Ramaphosa said that citizens deserve not to be plunged into darkness without warning.

Ramaphosa said Eskom had made land available next to existing power stations for private investment in renewable energy projects. According to TimesLIVE, the president said design modifications were made to improve the performance of Medupi units 1, 2 and 3.

South Africans have had it with Eskom and loadshedding:

@likongheqing1 said:

“We are tired of Eskom. Be it that they bring an end to load shedding or not. It would be wise of ministers to find an alternative source of energy for good. Eskom has wasted plenty of the country’s money.”

@Sols67326608 commented:

“How are they trying their best when it’s getting worse by the day.”

@MJ_Mahlaela wrote:

“Eskom still blaming the strike for loadshedding, despite the fact that there was already loadshedding even before the said strike.”

@FrancoPeter added:

“We don’t care, get rid of all of them we want loadshedding to stop.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans should not be experiencing loadshedding

Source: Briefly News