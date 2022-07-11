President Cyril Ramaphosa focused on the loadshedding issue in his weekly newsletter

The president stated that loadshedding should not be happening because South Africa has the capability to solve it

South Africans have become distrustful of Ramaphosa and wonder if loadshedding will ever be solved

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent weekly newsletter looked into the frustrations South Africans are feeling due to ongoing rolling blackouts.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South African citizens have every right to be upset about the ongoing rolling blackouts. Images: Fabrice COFFRINI & Gianluigi GUERCIA

Source: Getty Images

In the past few weeks, Eskom has been implementing varying stages of loadshedding across the country and South Africans are tired of always being in the dark.

The president wrote that Mzansi citizens have every right to be angry about loadshedding ongoing loadshedding and added that a country like South Africa has no reason to experience rolling blackouts, reports News24.

Ramaphosa stated that South Africa has the capacity to solve the electricity issue because we have enough resources and skilled personnel.

"There is no reason why a country like ours – with the skills, capabilities and resources we have at our disposal – should have to endure a shortage of electricity," wrote Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa also highlighted that theft and vandalism have been a major obstacle for Eskom when it came to keeping the lights on and added that law enforcement agencies are working hard to curb criminality.

The president stated that while loadshedding seems to be getting worse, steps have already been taken to solve the issue. Ramaphosa says Eskom has made land available that will be used for renewable energy.

According to MyBroadband, the government is getting ready to introduce new measures that will deal with loadsshedding in the next coming days.

South Africans react to Ramaphosa's newsletter

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the president's newsletter.

@goolammv said:

"So perhaps this statement was written on Saturday because yesterday, loadshedding was upgraded back to level 4 for the rest of the week. You are saying more generation capacity is coming on line, Eskom said they lost more. What is the truth, Mr President?"

@richarris1967 said:

"Surely, Mr President, you should have been working on this for the past few YEARS at least. Is it not time for politicians to step aside and let business professionals resolve the issue."

@AndileGogoda said:

"Ever since you came into the Presidency we have been ridiculed in other countries, even in Britain they debate about us. Matamela Step down!! #PhalaPhalaFarmGate"

@SeeteNP said:

"We trust you will indeed explore every avenue and use every opportunity to ensure that we generate enough electricity to meet the country’s needs. Thank you Mr President."

@FriendsOfZuma said:

"Stop lying, you went into the NEC and Pule Mabe came out telling us to come up with our own ways of generating electricity. Inihlulile lento. #PhalaPhalaFarmGate"

@SihleMahamba said:

"On the other hand, you are deliberately running down Eskom to make a way for eco-friendly electricity."

Congress of South African Trade Unions says Eskom should not be privatised, calls for state of emergency

Briefly News previously reported that calls for Eskom to be declared a state of emergency are getting louder. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is the latest to say that the power utility is in a state of crisis.

Loadshedding continues to be implemented across the country despite striking workers accepting Eskom’s wage increase. Cosatu’s General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali told SABC News that the country is in a crisis that has never been seen before.

He said independent power producers exist, and there is no point in opposing the idea of dealing with those issues. Ntshalintshali said Cosatu is opposed to the privatisation of Eskom. Cosatu said “ideological fantasies” of privatisation would not resolve the energy crisis.

