The African National Congress National Executive Committee is concerned about the effects of loadshedding

The ruling party believes that government's response to the energy crisis has been too slow and a lot more needs to be done

The ANC NEC said that there is an immediate intervention needed to assist with South Africa’s situation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress National Executive Committee (NEC) is concerned about loadshedding and believes that government’s response to the energy crisis has been too slow. There are also calls for Eskom to move from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party's NEC, discusses Eskom and loadshedding in South Africa. Image: Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images & Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said moving Eskom from the public enterprises portfolio is not an immediate solution. City Press reported that the NEC emphasised that there is immediate intervention needed to assist with South African’s plight.

Mabe said there also needs to be long-term systemic interventions to ensure the security of sustainable energy. He said that the NEC calls for loadshedding to be reduced to lower stages and phased out in the near future. Mabe said that illegal connections were burdening communities and called on all South Africans to join energy-saving measures to alleviate the stress on the national grid.

According to the Daily Maverick, the NEC also called on government to act decisively in investigating and acting on reports of sabotage of the country’s generation and distribution infrastructure. The NEC also called for a campaign against illegal connections to eliminate load reduction, which place an added burden on communities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to the ANC NEC’s remarks regarding the Eskom woes:

@Okie67219871 said:

“We have seen power generation stations deteriorating and never put our focus on them. Our problem is that we change leaderships often and plans. We must learn to draw policies, whatever that is in the programme must be done even if we change all cabinets!”

@raymond08481717 wrote:

“ANC always thinking while fuel costs rise day in and day out, come 2024 we will show you flames.”

@sbu_ngwekazi commented:

“They only believe still no action whatsoever? Being a citizen of this country is one extreme sport.”

@gabyj1 added:

“The ANC thought just as everything else is running on autopilot, electricity would do the same. They never realised it requires the intervention of experts and takes time and money.”

ANC NEC calls for Eskom to be declared a state of emergency, says the rolling blackouts are a crisis

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan presented a report on the state of Eskom’s power grid at the African National Congress’ National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The meeting’s attendees made calls to move Eskom from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy. There is agreement that the energy shortage and constant rolling blackouts in the country are a crisis.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News