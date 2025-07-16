Jojo Robinson tugged at fans' heartstrings with the message she wrote to Nonku Williams

The former besties' friendship crashed right in front of everyone's eyes, and it seems Jojo's message was the final nail in the coffin

Jojo's sincere and heartbreaking message touched their fans' hearts, as many sent comforting words to her

Jojo Robinson finally cleared the air about her fallout with Nonku Williams. Images: Instagram/ mrs.jojo.robinson, Twitter/ phili_KaKhumalo, Instagram/ nonku_williams

Who is chopping onions? Jojo Robinson wrote a heartbreaking message addressing her fallout with Nonku Williams.

What did Jojo Robinson say to Nonku Williams?

Nearly a month since social media users noticed the rift between Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams, it appears there truly is tension between the ladies.

While some people still wonder what could have strained the reality TV stars' once-tight friendship, Jojo is here to end the speculation and finally address their fallout.

She posted an emotional Instagram post on 16 July 2025, accompanied by a video montage of her times with Nonku, and addressed those who said their friendship, referenced in the past tense, was merely for content and nothing else:

"Seeing comments saying this friendship didn't matter and it was for work is really hard. It was very real, and it was filled with love and sisterhood."

Jojo Robinson said her friendship with Nonku Williams was real, and she cherished their time together. Image: phili_KaKhumalo

She went on to write to Nonku, speaking about cherishing the memories they shared and wishing her well on her newfound journey:

"I hope you find peace and love with whoever you choose in this life. I loved every second we spent together, and I'm forever grateful for the friendship we shared and the fact that you were a big part of my journey in this life."

Jojo ended by forgiving Nonku, while, in the same breath, apologising for however she may have wronged her.

Here's what fans said about Jojo Robinson and Nonku Williams' split

The "Joku nation" is shattered by this unexpected friendship breakup, and comforted Jojo:

South African reality TV star, Happy Simelane, said:

"Who’s chopping unions?"

itszibu_ wrote:

"Oh, my Jojo. This song explains the depth of your love. I hope she's in a place to receive it. Either way, you said what you needed to say, and you should be proud of yourself. Let it fly, and in the meantime, I hope you dance."

maneshg21 showed love to Jojo Robinson:

"You are the bestest friend anyone could ever ask for."

Fans sympathised with Jojo Robinson and said she was a true friend despite her friendship with Nonku Williams ending in tears. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

katz_chaxx added:

"God will send you a true friend who will love you for who you are and not for the cameras. Sending love and light to you, Jojo."

faridandlovu responded:

"She doesn't even deserve this. Jojo will always be the bigger person 'cause she's a better person. I love you, darling, sending hugs and light to you."

mbali_mababes commented:

"Friends like you, Jo, are very few. Acknowledging your wrongs and forgiveness is very important."

