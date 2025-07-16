Londie London has filed a defamation and assault lawsuit against Minnie Ntuli following their altercation on The Real Housewives of Durban

This comes after a recent video showing Minnie pushing Londie's forehead and making a vulgar remark made headlines online

Fans of the reality TV show began a petition to have Minnie removed from television and radio, who's labelled a bully

Londie London says Minnie Ntuli must apologise by 5 pm. Images: Buzzlife and Official_Londie_London

Source: UGC

Popular reality TV star Londie London is suing her Real Housewives of Durban co-star, and Gagasi FM radio personality, Minnie Ntuli, for defamation and assault.

According to the court papers, Londie is also demanding that Ntuli post an apology video by 5 pm on Wednesday, 16 July, after the Gagasi FM radio personality apologised in a statement on Facebook over the weekend.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on X the court papers that Londie London served Ntuli on Wednesday.

The reality TV star is taking legal action against the radio host following what her lawyers describe as defamation and an unprovoked physical assault during the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a formal legal letter shared on social media from Lamula KB Attorneys, Londie accuses Minnie of mocking and attacking her character on the reality TV show.

The singer also says Ntuli has assaulted her live on camera at the reunion taped before the public on 11 July 2025.

Londie also alleges that Ntuli released a statement that does not directly refer to her.

"It is clear that it was released to save your working relationship with Gagasi FM. Your statement was released before you sent an SMS to our client," reads the papers.

South Africans back London

@AmIDaDrama commented:

"She deserves all the problems at her doorstep. Well done, Londie, on pursuing this."

@Banele_Mlangeni said:

"Before 17h00 takes me back to 2015, the TL was a mess that day. OGs on this app will know."

@tseepati replied:

"I’d sue for emotional damages and also lay assault charges. Londie is a better person."

@LAVISHLIVINGEVE wrote:

"@gagasifm, why did you lie and try to protect a bully? Go, Londie!"

@officialtwinny said:

"Why do bullies confuse having a strong personality with bullying? Minnie Ntuli’s apology to Londie London."

@new_shana replied:

"She should sue Showmax as well!"

@MatshidisoAnnen wrote:

"And she must open those comments!"

@KingKhanyani responded:

"I'm glad she filed the lawsuit."

@Jikingqina said:

"Excellent, Londie, she must sue that bast*rd."

@boyakajuta wrote:

"Court papers? Isn't this an unsigned letter of demand from an attorney?"

@officialtwinny responded:

"If she was genuine, she should’ve apologised at the reunion using the same platform she used to insult and bully Londie."

'The Real Housewives of Durban' star has served Ntuli with court papers. Images: Official_Londie_London

Source: Instagram

Gagasi FM breaks silence over Minnie Ntuli’s behaviour towards Londie London: “We were shocked”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in July that Gagasi FM issued a statement expressing shock and disappointment over Minnie Ntuli’s physical altercation with Londie London on RHOD Season 5.

Minnie Ntuli took full responsibility, apologised to Londie, and committed to seeking professional help.

Social media users criticised Gagasi FM’s response, demanding that the station take serious action against Minnie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News