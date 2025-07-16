Minnie Ntuli has been served with court papers after she was caught bullying Londie London on the Real Housewives of Durban

The Gagasi FM radio presenter has until 5 pm on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, to post an apology video

Social media users have cracked jokes about Ntuli ignoring Londie's deadline, saying she will have bigger problems if she waits

The clock is ticking for Minnie Ntuli to formally apologise to Londie London. The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star, Londie London, took the legal route in her feud with Minnie Ntuli.

The Gagasi FM radio presenter, Minnie Ntuli, could face massive problems if she does not make a video apologising to Londie London.

In her defamation and assault lawsuit against Minnie, Londie said her statement was not an apology.

"It is clear that it was released to save your working relationship with Gagasi FM. Your statement was released before you sent an SMS to our client," reads part of the papers.

Check out the rest of Londie's papers below:

SA cracks jokes as they await an apology video

Social media users have waited for Minnie Ntuli to post the apology video; however, she has yet to post it. Below are some of the hilarious responses online:

@refiloeNhavotso said:

"We are waiting. The storm is rolling for real."

@GuguMalwanee exclaimed:

"We are waiting. Tick toccccck."

@_Murunwa_ said:

"And she better not be crying in that video."

@__ria_girl stated:

"Londie London should’ve mentioned that she (Minnie Ntuli) better not dare close those comments after posting that video."

@SiminkieM said:

"My Queen Londie London dealing with Minnie Ntuli with class and dignity not with hands. Now that's a true Queen right there."

@officialtwinny said:

"Not me checking if Minnie Ntuli has activated her social media accounts. I can’t wait to see the video."

@MzansiConnect_ replied:

"The clock is ticking for Minnie Ntuli. Moghele hasn’t uttered a peep. Will she make the 17:00 deadline?"

Londie reacts to Minnie's assault

The businesswoman and singer, Londie, finally broke her silence and addressed the altercation with Minnie Ntuli. At the time, Londie said she had yet to receive a formal apology. Although Ntuli tried to reach out to Londie privately, Londie said she wants the apology to be as loud as the disrespect.

"No, but she did try to reach out via a text message apologising in private. Which is quite different from the statement she released. It is quite disappointing that I was humiliated in public, but I’m not receiving a proper apology directed at me in public."

Sizwe pokes fun at Minnie Ntuli

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Mdlalose shared a hilarious video addressing the drama involving Minnie Ntuli and Londie London.

The Durban Gqom singer made a hilarious TikTok skit where he poked fun at Minnie Ntuli. The hilarious 25-second video gained over 500,000 views, 71,8K likes, and attracted over 1,600 comments from his followers.

