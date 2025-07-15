A unique list of rules placed at the back of what looks like a taxi seat surfaced, leaving passengers amused and puzzled

A South African taxi driver's unconventional set of rules recently took the internet by storm.

The unusual list was captured in a photo and shared on Facebook by Nguyễn Duy Cường, leaving social media users in stitches.

The first rule displayed declared, "Don't speak English," an ironic statement, considering the entire list is written in English. Other directives include reserving the front seat exclusively for VIP and a rather blunt instruction, not to sit in front if you won't help. Children over three years old are required to pay full fare, and passengers are advised against bringing R100 or R200 notes in the morning.

The driver also has strong opinions on in-taxi consumption, openly stating "no eating KFC or a pie in the taxi." Adding to the abnormality are two funny rules: one not to call him a taxi driver and a simple yet shocking command to "bathe."

Mzansi debates the rules

The post went viral, with social media users expressing their astonishment and finding endless humour in the rules. Many playfully suggested that if the man disliked being called a taxi driver, the pilot title would possibly be more suitable, given his extensive list of regulations.

Some debated the most important points, with some agreeing that eating fast food like KFC in a taxi was disrespectful, pointing out that such establishments provided their seating. Others voiced a preference for e-hailing services, highlighting the freedom to listen to their music and avoid such prescriptive rules.

User Linomtha Mofokeng asked:

"Don't call me a taxi driver, should we call him a pilot?"

User @Sanele Khoza shared:

"Next to don't call me driver, he should put his name. Number 5, though, is profound. There are chairs and tables at KFC, but you chose to enjoy your Streetwise 2 in a taxi."

User @Omphile Sibusiso Ck added:

"Let me use my Bolt for peace's sake, because wow, the driver wants me to call him a doctor."

User @Mosela Mofokeng suggested:

"Write your name on the back of your seat, or your chest."

User @Lungelo Magwenyane said:

"Allow us to use Bolt, then."

User @Bhekisizwe Matsididi commented:

"Some of his rules are applicable and reasonable to start with, don't sit in front if you're not going to help with money collection and giving of change to the commuters. Lastly, a re hlapeng Bana Beso (let us bath guys)! I'm just emphasising his points, that's all."

See the Facebook post here:

