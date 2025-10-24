A woman shared a video showing two men getting into a heated argument at a petrol station

The viral video showed one man stabbing the tyre of an expensive sports car with a knife

Social media users who didn't know it was staged were shocked, with many saying the car owner should have just paid the man

A video showing two men arguing went viral. Images: @lesedi_d1/TikTok and Sean Anthony Eddy/Getty Images

A TikToker posted a video on 20 October 2025 showing two men at a petrol station, and one of them is the owner of a fancy sports car. The other guy is holding a plastic bottle with cleaning fluid in one hand and a knife in the other hand, and they're arguing.

Apparently, what happened was the guy with the cleaning fluid decided to wash parts of the car owner's vehicle without being asked, and then demanded payment for it. But the car owner refused to pay because he never asked for his car to be washed in the first place. He'd just parked at the garage to buy something from inside the store, and when he came back out, this guy was already claiming he'd cleaned certain parts of the vehicle and wanted money for it.

The argument got heated, and then the guy holding the knife got really angry. He bent down towards the tyre of the sports vehicle, and the woman recording started shouting "whoa whoa whoa!" but the guy just started stabbing at the tyre. You can hear the woman screaming as he keeps stabbing the tyre, and then the video ends with the car owner rushing around to see what was happening.

The video went viral, getting over 20,000 reactions and more than 1.3 million views. But the whole scene was actually a prank. The video originally came from the TikTok account @plaasnaar and was first posted back on 7 December 2023. The two guys in the video are actually working together to create content that gets people talking.

In the original video, one of the guys explained that Chad is an actor and the whole thing wasn't real. He said they make daily videos so people can get annoyed, enjoy, laugh, stress or get caught up in the drama.

A TikTok clip went viral after a man slashed tyres on a fancy car. Images: @lesedi_d1

Netizens react to the tyre-slashing video

Even though the video TikToker @lesedi_d1 shared was a prank, people who saw it had strong opinions about what went down.

@dibakazi added:

"Never fight with people that have nothing to lose 😭"

@bhuti_sgora pointed out:

"Imagine he's now going to spend 2.5k to buy a new tyre instead he could've given this poor guy a lousy R50."

@dukeofeden argued:

"Chances are very high that he didn't get permission to wash that car… He took it upon himself and then acted out when he never got his way."

@skhebane summed it up:

"He lost 1500 because he refused to pay R50."

