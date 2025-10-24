A Cape Town man shared a video showing the completed MyCiTi bus depot

The R430 million project took years to complete and will help thousands of people in the Cape Flats

Social media users praised the service delivery, with some saying this is exactly what they voted for

A Cape Town man posted a video on 23 October 2025 showing off the brand new MyCiTi bus depot that's just been completed in the Cape Flats area. In the video, he walked around the massive facility that sits right between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, showing the finished product after watching it being built for years.

Facebook user @geordinhl explained that he'd visited the construction site a couple of times over the last few years just to watch it rise out of the ground, and now it was finally finished. He said that in a few months, the place would be buzzing with buses getting ready to serve the communities of Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, and all the other areas along the trunk route with a beautiful new expanded MyCiTi service.

The video showed just how huge the facility actually is. There are massive areas for buses to park, loads of parking spots, and plenty of places where people will be able to come in and hop onto the vehicles. The gentleman explained that the project created more than 500 jobs, most of them for local people from the area.

He also mentioned that the community of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain came together to ensure it was completed.

Netizens react to the new bus depot

Social media users were impressed by the completed project, with many praising the service delivery they'd been hoping for on Facebook user @geordinhl's clip.

@nevillewatson said:

"This is what I vote for, service delivery and not social media parties"

@lesleydutoit suggested:

"Post on the Joburg groups so voters can see what is actually happening in Cape Town, as they only hear the fake stories, so if they vote for DA, this is what they can receive in the future."

@sinisnike wrote:

"I was wondering what that structure was. Well done!"

@linetteverster gushed:

"Awesome! What an unbelievable example of looking out for all people!"

@santieoconnell hoped:

"I hope the community enjoys the new facility and keeps it safe and in good condition."

@hemie added:

"Incredible work! Well done 👏"

What the bus depot means for Cape Town

According to CapeTownETC, the city finished building two new MyCiTi bus depots between Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain. The project cost R430 million, and will help run the new routes connecting the metro-south east to Claremont and Wynberg.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said it’s exciting to see safe and reliable public transport expanding. The project is part of a R10 billion plan.

Each of the depots can hold around 145 buses now, and with room for more in the future.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

