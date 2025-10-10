A couple pranked the man's sister by asking her to take out a R65,000 loan for their wedding, leading to a priceless reaction

A hilarious video of a couple pranking the man’s sister by asking her to take out a R65 000 loan for their wedding has gone viral online, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

A South African couple tricked their sister into thinking they were in need of R65k for their wedding, which amused people online.

Source: TikTok

The light-hearted clip captured the sister’s priceless reaction as she tried to stay calm and supportive while being asked to do the unthinkable.

The video that was posted by @ma.mzubhela started with the brother and his sister sitting in the dining area, where he began a seemingly serious conversation. He tells her that after paying lobola, he and his fiancée have been scouting wedding venues and attending expos to plan their big day. The sister responds warmly, saying, "Oh, that’s nice."

Moments later, the tone shifted when he revealed that their wedding budget had fallen short by R65 000.

"We realised now that we are short of about R65K, and when we spoke, we decided maybe we could borrow that money from you," he says, trying to keep a straight face in the clip that was uploaded on 9 October 2025 on TikTok.

The stunned sister immediately responded by saying:

"R65 000?" Her disbelief grew as her brother suggested she could take out a loan to assist them, adding,

"We could pay it over a year. I understand that you might not necessarily have it on hand," the brother expressed.

Noticing her brother and his fiancée struggling to make eye contact, she laughs and points out,

"You’ve made zero eye contact, both of you."

Despite her shock, the sister remained composed, replying,

"Okay, I don’t have R65 000, so let’s start there. We’ll have to find it."

Just as the tension builds, the couple finally confessed it was a prank. The sister screamed in disbelief before bursting into laughter, relieved that she wouldn’t need to take out a massive loan.

Mzansi viewers couldn’t get enough of her calm and caring reaction, praising her for handling the situation with grace and humour.

A man who pranked his sister sat on his global day awaiting his partner.

Source: TikTok

SA is amused by the R65,000 wedding prank

The online community took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the entering prank, saying:

Okmfatfree03 said:

"She is so calm ebolekwa i65k unayo la usisi 65k qha ubhidwa yi payment plan."

Phelo_M added:

"Never seen big sis, she's a combination of both of them."

Thembi wrote:

"She’s so sweet, I would have shouted at you guys."

Usamke stated:

"Oh, sana, the way I’d say no to my brother."

TshegoT replied:

"She can afford it... There's a certain calmness that comes with having money."

Watch the video below:

