A viral TikTok video shows a family pranking a young boy with a loaf of bread as his birthday cake

His loved ones joked that they had no money to buy a proper cake for the young man born in January

The video racked up over 1.1 million views, and his emotional reaction had South African viewers divided

A woman shared visuals of a boy's birthday celebrations. Image: @mercymakhaza

January’s money blues are no joke, and one family decided to turn their tight budget into a viral moment.

Birthday party of a budget

A video of their cheeky birthday prank has taken TikTok by storm, and Mzansi is split on whether it’s hilarious or just plain mean.

The clip posted by @mercymakhaza shows the family presenting the boy with a loaf of bread adorned with a giant lit white candle.

Suprise leaves boy teary

The kid’s face? Pure confusion and heartbreak. As the reality sunk in, he burst into tears, clearly not amused by the surprise. Meanwhile, the family tried to hold back their laughter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed opinions

With over 1.1 million views, the prank sparked opinions. Some netizens argued it was harmless fun, while others felt the prank could scar the boy.

See some reactions below:

@MariaMoropa commented:

"I won't do this to my child or grandchildren. It hurts guys. I always save for January cake. I hate to see them crying. 🥺😭😭"

@lebogangseyama said:

"It's traumatic to the baby, don't play like that. My daughter's birthday is today, I don't work but I always try my level best to make her birthday special no matter what."

@Tshepo joked:

"I guess he doesn't like vanilla cake. You should have bought a brown loaf (chocolate cake). 😂😂😭😭😭"

@DimphoNkala wrote:

"Children should be taught to be thankful. It’s a prank I get that but what if?"

@MinnieNgidi posted:

"It's very wrong shem, very wrong.🥺 Mphindeni futhi. 😂✋🏽"

@lelz. highlighted:

"Even the birthday song sounds like hunger. 😂"

@Posh shared:

"I'm a January baby, this is triggering. Don't ever do this to him. 🥺🥺"

@C'ndiswaJ added:

"Not fair at all you knew his birthday was coming you could have saved noma I R500 for cake and snacks. I hope benidlala ngaye. 😂😂"

