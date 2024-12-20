A heartwarming video shows parents surprising their son with a birthday cupcake at dawn, capturing his gentle smile as they sing to him

The young boy's special birthday request was a Bible, which his mother revealed was the best gift she had ever given anyone

Social media users were moved to tears by the child's humble wish, with many praising his pure heart and spiritual maturity

A young boy asked his mother for a bible for his birthday. The birthday video went viral on TikTok. Images: @flowermom_nt Source: TikTok

A TikTok video capturing a young boy's touching birthday surprise and his humble gift request has warmed hearts across Mzansi.

Dawn birthday surprise

Content creator @flowermom_nt shared a beautiful moment as she and her husband surprised their son on his special day. The footage shows the father carefully carrying a lit birthday cupcake into their son's bedroom as they wake him with the traditional birthday song.

After making his wish, he received his special gift - a beautiful blue Bible. His excitement showed as he discovered the personal message from his parents inside.

The proud mother captioned the video, adding that this was the most meaningful gift she had ever given:

"Happy birthday my boy 💙"

Watch the video below.

Mzansi's emotional reactions

The video touched many hearts, with the comments section flooding with emotional responses.

@Debz008 shared with emotion:

"He didn't ask for a tablet, an Xbox, a cellphone, a bicycle...NO! He asked for a Bible😭 This little guy humbled us all💓"

@Tholang Mathopa reflected:

"I was reading the book of Malachi just an hour ago, and God says He will bless faithful marriages and their union will bear Godly children. You are living in God's blessings. Beautiful🔥"

@Diego Adams admitted being overcome with emotion:

"I didn't come on here at 23:30 to cry man 😭😭😭 Wow!"

@Jenny Classen gushed:

"Aah, this is so beautiful to watch I wanna cry ❤️❤️🙏"

@Faz Dassler was deeply moved, stating:

"This might be the best video I've seen in my life 🥺"

@Timothy Thackurdin confessed:

"From the caption, I said 'self we're not gonna cry!' What did self do cry 😭 this is precious."

