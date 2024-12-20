“Mara, She Was Right There”: Man’s Airport Crush Hunt Leaves Mzansi Questioning Modern Dating
- A gent recorded a woman at the airport seeking help from social media users to find her because he is interested in her
- The viral video shows an unsuspecting woman on her phone, unaware she's being recorded as part of a growing social media trend
- While some netizens helped by providing the woman's alleged name and location, others questioned why he chose to stalk her instead of confessing his feelings
A TikTok user's attempt to find his airport crush has sparked a heated debate about modern dating approaches and social media's role in matchmaking.
Modern romance takes flight
Content creator @riri.champion took to TikTok in hopes of finding a woman who caught his eye at the airport.
In the video, she can be seen sitting quietly, engrossed in her phone next to a shopping cart, completely unaware of being recorded.
"TikTok, do your thing," he captioned the video, adding, "I'm counting on y'all 😫🔥🔥😞" with the hashtag #findher.
Watch the video below.
Mzansi's mixed reactions
The video quickly garnered attention, with Mzansi divided in their responses. Some viewers were quick to help, with user @nickberghart providing specific information:
"Her name is Connie Mazibuko, she has a guy from Thohoyandou."
However, many questioned his approach.
@Magwaza stated with concern:
"This trend must be stopped bro. We can't even live without people recording us because they have Gwababa 😭"
@Mihle Ndzo expressed confusion, writing:
"TikTok do your thing, kodwa chommi you were there 😔 right next to her."
@user1068311604288 pointed out with frustration:
"Do your thing ya marete, she was right in front of you 🤦🏾♂️"
@Okuhle offered practical advice:
"Maybe, just maybe, approach the girl instead of recording or just keep it pushing."
Some users raised privacy concerns, with @NTG noting:
"Stalking has been normalized 💀"
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing.