A gent recorded a woman at the airport seeking help from social media users to find her because he is interested in her

The viral video shows an unsuspecting woman on her phone, unaware she's being recorded as part of a growing social media trend

While some netizens helped by providing the woman's alleged name and location, others questioned why he chose to stalk her instead of confessing his feelings

A man records a woman at an airport and asks for TikTokkers to help him find her. Many question why he couldn't approach her himself. Images: @riri_champion Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

A TikTok user's attempt to find his airport crush has sparked a heated debate about modern dating approaches and social media's role in matchmaking.

Modern romance takes flight

Content creator @riri.champion took to TikTok in hopes of finding a woman who caught his eye at the airport.

In the video, she can be seen sitting quietly, engrossed in her phone next to a shopping cart, completely unaware of being recorded.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"TikTok, do your thing," he captioned the video, adding, "I'm counting on y'all 😫🔥🔥😞" with the hashtag #findher.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi's mixed reactions

The video quickly garnered attention, with Mzansi divided in their responses. Some viewers were quick to help, with user @nickberghart providing specific information:

"Her name is Connie Mazibuko, she has a guy from Thohoyandou."

However, many questioned his approach.

@Magwaza stated with concern:

"This trend must be stopped bro. We can't even live without people recording us because they have Gwababa 😭"

@Mihle Ndzo expressed confusion, writing:

"TikTok do your thing, kodwa chommi you were there 😔 right next to her."

@user1068311604288 pointed out with frustration:

"Do your thing ya marete, she was right in front of you 🤦🏾‍♂️"

@Okuhle offered practical advice:

"Maybe, just maybe, approach the girl instead of recording or just keep it pushing."

Some users raised privacy concerns, with @NTG noting:

"Stalking has been normalized 💀"

Other relationship stories making waves

Oscar Pistorius has reportedly found new love months after being released on parole, with sources indicating the families have a longstanding relationship.

A heartwarming TikTok video captured one gogo's joyful preparation and stylish confidence before meeting her partner of 30 years, proving love has no age limit.

A mystery couple's engagement at Chris Brown's FNB Stadium concert went viral when the proposal perfectly timed to the artist performing his romantic hit With You.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News